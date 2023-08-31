The Rapid City Sports Commission proposed various long-term goals during a 90-minute market report summary forum on Wednesday at Western Dakota Tech.

Representatives from various sporting clubs and city organizations attended the meeting as the commission pitched a vision for the future of Rapid City and a few big-ticket items.

The Sports Facilities Advisory, which helps municipalities revamp athletic facilities with an emphasis on tourism, presented findings from a market feasibility study and listed future development and facility upgrade opportunities.

At the event, the sports commission and SFA proposed the addition of two multi-million dollar athletic facilities and upgrades to existing venues.

“We’re going to have to work together to get something done,” sports commission executive director Domico Rodriguez said. “The biggest takeaway is that our youth organizations are going to have to figure out a way to coexist and get it done.”

The SFA considered various factors when conducting its study, including needs voiced at a community forum in April.

The study's goal was to propose facilities that would drive tourism and meet the needs of Rapid City sports organizations.

“Rapid City is unique because it’s already a destination,” Kevin Schuh from SFA said. “Also, to reiterate, this is a beginning feasibility report. A lot of projections that are still to come will tell the story in a little more detail.”

The report listed three items as high-priority: a 217,270 square-foot multi-use indoor facility, an outdoor facility with 12 turn fields and upgrades to existing diamond sports complexes.

The indoor sports facility would feature a sports performance turf area, four batting cages/pitching tunnels, a sprinting track and a training area. It would also feature leased medical space and a flexible space for events. The total opinion of cost was listed at $63.1 million and is estimated to take three years from conception to opening.

The outdoor sports facility would feature 12 synthetic turf fields, a support building with a kitchen, cafe, restrooms, ticketing office and meeting rooms, two secondary support buildings and a maintenance building. The total opinion cost was listed at $24.5 million.

Existing upgrades also listed as high priority included turfing the Parkview Softball Complex, McKeague Field and Pete Lien Memorial Field. The estimated cost was $1 million.

Rodriguez stressed to participants that the money will need to come from various public and private sources. Sports organizations have previously relied on city vision funds to pay for facility improvements.

“It is a large number,” he said. “But our goal is to not burden our taxpayers for any of that. We continue to leverage our tourism base to offset those costs. That’s our goal… not to have the taxpayers pay any of that.”

The meeting also presented the possibility of medium-priority upgrades to turf infields at Harney Little League. The total opinion cost of the improvement would be upwards of $1 million.

Other low-priority items included replacing the O’Harra Stadium turf and upgrading fencing, dugouts and backstops at Timberline Little League.

Rodriguez said the commission and Visit Rapid City have already met with city council members and community shareholders. He said people have been supportive since Mayor Jason Salamun’s 2024 budget proposal last week.

“People appreciate what we’re trying to do,” Rodriguez said. “It helps that a lot of the city councilmen have kids that played sports or are currently in sports because they see the need for facilities.”

Throughout the meeting, Rodriguez and Schuh stressed that these proposals would not only enhance experiences for locals but bring more tourists to the Black Hills for large soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball tournaments.

The study recommended exploring funding mechanisms, development incentives and strategic partnerships to drum up new investment and completing a detailed financial forecast for the indoor sports complex and upgrades to existing assets.

Rodriguez encouraged attendees to work together to achieve smaller wins to get Rapid City’s current facilities in tournament shape.

“Right now, we’ve got to get our biggest bang for our buck,” he said. “And we need to make our biggest impact right away, and that’s through these sports.”