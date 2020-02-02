Sioux Falls trips up Rushmore to complete series sweep

Sioux Falls forward Jackson Erickson scored the game-winning goal with under two minutes to play as the Flyers came back from a two-goal deficit to down the Rushmore Thunder 4-3 on Sunday at the Thunder Dome in Rapid City.

Along with sweeping two games from Rushmore, Sioux Falls also got a win over Oahe on Friday to complete a six-point weekend. The Flyers left Rapid City alone in first place with 24 points and two points clear of second-place Sioux Center.

“It gives us a nice little cushion for the rest of the season,” said Sioux Falls coach Ben Prisbe, whose Flyers don’t play a team within nine points of them until their season finale against Sioux Center on March 1.

Rushmore, on the other hand, fell from a first-place tie with Sioux Falls heading into the two-game series this weekend with the Flyers. The Thunder now sit fourth after dropping two games to Sioux Falls.

“We talked about being ready and focused, and how these games were a measuring stick for us. The guys are disappointed, but they know they can play with Sioux Falls,” Rushmore coach Brendon Hodge said. “The last few years Sioux Falls has been taking it to us a little bit. We’re right there, and we can give them a test at the end of the year.”