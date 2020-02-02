Sioux Falls trips up Rushmore to complete series sweep

Sioux Falls forward Jackson Erickson scored the game-winning goal with under two minutes to play as the Flyers came back from a two-goal deficit to down the Rushmore Thunder 4-3 on Sunday at the Thunder Dome in Rapid City.
Along with sweeping two games from Rushmore, Sioux Falls also got a win over Oahe on Friday to complete a six-point weekend. The Flyers left Rapid City alone in first place with 24 points and two points clear of second-place Sioux Center.
“It gives us a nice little cushion for the rest of the season,” said Sioux Falls coach Ben Prisbe, whose Flyers don’t play a team within nine points of them until their season finale against Sioux Center on March 1.
Rushmore, on the other hand, fell from a first-place tie with Sioux Falls heading into the two-game series this weekend with the Flyers. The Thunder now sit fourth after dropping two games to Sioux Falls.
“We talked about being ready and focused, and how these games were a measuring stick for us. The guys are disappointed, but they know they can play with Sioux Falls,” Rushmore coach Brendon Hodge said. “The last few years Sioux Falls has been taking it to us a little bit. We’re right there, and we can give them a test at the end of the year.”
The Thunder held a 2-0 lead in the first period and were up 3-2 heading into the third period, but Rushmore couldn’t contain Sioux Falls’ No. 1 line of Braden Malwitz, Sam Siegel and Erickson. The three scored all four Flyer goals Sunday and added four assists between them.
“We lean on them a lot,” said Prisbe, who got 14 points from his top line during two games against the Thunder. “They are really good hockey players, and they bring it every single night.”
Rushmore jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, taking control of the action after Sioux Falls got off to a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal over the opening 5-1/2 minutes of play.
Mason Martin put the Thunder up 1-0 at the 8:58 mark when he took a pass from Seth Stock and beat Flyer goalie Fred Roufs over his shoulder stick-side while the teams skated 4-on-4. Four minutes later, Hunter Walla gathered a Sioux Falls turnover and fired a shot on Roufs from between the faceoff circles to score unassisted.
"Our guys came out a little slow, but 5 or 10 minutes into the first, we got a couple goals. The rest of the game we played pretty well,” Hodge said. “It was nice to get some scoring from other lines. It gives Hunter and Mason more confidence to get the puck in the net for us.”
Sioux Falls got on the scoreboard when Erickson got his first goal of the game, with Malwitz assisting on the even-strength goal.
The Flyers tied the game at 2-all with Malwitz, the team’s leading scorer in the penalty box serving a 10-minute misconduct. An airborne Siegel scored unassisted when he slipped the puck past Rushmore goalie Abe Partiridge from just outside the goal crease.
The Thunder took a 3-2 lead late in the second period when Martin scored his second goal, this one coming on a one-timer from 15 feet out that ricocheted off the goal post and past Roufs.
Malwitz tied the game at 3-all at the 5:14 mark of the third period when he chipped the puck past Partridge, who made a handful of tough saves late among his 25 for the game. Erickson scored the game-winner in similar fashion, netting a wrist shot after he got loose to the right of the Thunder net.
“That last goal really wasn’t Abe's fault,” Hodge said. “Our checker lost track of their guy, and the puck ended up in the back of the net.
“Abe played the two best games he’s played in a row this year. He kept us in the game last night, and he backed that up again today.”
Rushmore (9-3-1-1, 20 points) is back in action Saturday and Sunday with games against Brookings, which sits just ahead of the Thunder in third place with 21 points.
“We’ve circled this little stretch of Sioux Falls and Brookings for a while now,” Hodge said. “We’ll turn the page and move on and be ready for next week."
The puck drops on Saturday’s game at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Dome. The second game between the teams starts at 2 p.m. Sunday.