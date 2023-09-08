Tensions rose as the Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens boys soccer teams entered the second half in a scoreless tie Thursday at Sioux Park.

Luther Busching turned the tide for the Raiders in the 57th minute when he looped the ball into the net to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Busching added another goal 12 minutes later to secure Stevens’ fourth-straight win over the Cobblers with a 2-0 victory.

“Central is a good team,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “We know we’re going to get a high, intense effort from them every time. Records never matter when we play these guys.”

Stevens has won 15 of its last 19 matchups with the Cobblers, and the teams have tied twice.

The Raiders (5-3) held possession of the ball for most of the game. Stevens racked up 15 shots on goal, compared to two by Central.

In the 57th minute, Stevens shot on frame three consecutive times. Busching put it past Central keeper Connor Warren after he stopped shots from Miles Cutler and Sam Knutson.

“We played well,” Busching said. “I have to thank my teammates. They gave it to me in the right spot.”

Busching then scored the second goal on an assist by Gabe Cox with 23 seconds left in the match.

The Cobblers (2-4-2) earned a few chances to equalize but struggled to get shots on the net. They finished the game with two of eight shots on frame. Both shots on goal hit the crossbar.

Central head coach Joe Sabrowski felt his team kept up with Stevens but needs to find a way to score.

“It’s been like that all year,” Sabrowski said. “The boys are shooting the ball plenty. It's frustrating because I know we're a better team than our record reflects. Every game we've played has been close.”

Defensively, Warren put up a strong effort between posts, tallying 13 saves.

The Cobblers face St. Thomas More on Thursday at Dakota Fields.

“Losing all these close games is a hard pill to swallow,” Sabroski said. “We can pick apart everything and tell them what they're doing wrong or what they could do better, but at the same time, they got to believe they can do it.”

The Raiders host the Cavaliers on Tuesday at Sioux Park.