Maggie Preuss balled out last season.

The Hot Springs midfielder led her team in assists, was second in goals scored and was directly involved in 75% of the team’s scoring in her junior campaign.

Preuss’ efforts earned First Team Class A All-State honors and she did it all on a co-ed team against boys competition.

Going toe-to-toe with the boys isn’t new for Preuss.

“I have played on a co-ed team since I was in U-6,” Preuss said. “But it was definitely a big step when I started playing for the high school team in seventh grade. I was used to playing boys my age…then I was 13 years old playing goalkeeper against 18-year-old guys.”

The Bison have fielded a co-ed team in the Class A boys division for years.

Maggie’s father and current Hot Springs head coach Robert Preuss ran the Hot Springs Youth Soccer Association when it became evident the high school program would remain co-ed.

At that point, he and others in the organization decided they would also field co-ed teams to prepare kids to compete at the varsity level.

“That way there weren’t any problems of intimidation or guys not working with the girls when they got to high school,” Bob Preuss said. “I’ve only been (Maggie’s) head coach since she was a freshman…but she’s started every game since she joined.”

Maggie started out as a varsity goalie during her middle school years but transitioned to wing when Bob took over the program.

In her new position, Maggie felt more comfortable and figured out how to be most effective on the field.

“(The boys) are so much quicker than you are,” Preuss said. “So, you definitely have to be good with fakes. You have to be able to hold the ball up and pass it as quickly as you can to somebody who is as fast or faster.”

Bob said Maggie never struggled with managing the physicality of the boys game.

Maggie plays basketball and runs track for the Bison and her competitive nature is on full display in every sport she plays.

“She wants to play against the best and always tries to get one over on the opponent,” Bob Preuss said. “Some of her favorite times are when she will out-physical a boy opponent or score against them. Things of that nature give her a little extra sense of pride.”

Maggie doesn’t shy away from contact when she’s playing with the boys and neither do her female teammates.

There are four other girls on the team Sydney Lockhart, Sophie Haertel, Carol Trujillo and Maggie's sister Emma Preuss.

“We have learned not to shy away from shouldering a guy,” Preuss said. “Any one of us can…and honestly they back off of us. Sophie and I have both taken down a guy a couple of times.”

Bob thinks Maggie can get away with more contact on the field than some of her male counterparts, but stressed that she doesn’t take advantage of that luxury.

“She doesn’t go out of her way looking to take advantage of it,” the coach said. “But she’s not getting held back by it either.”

Maggie’s brother Winston Preuss is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and they’ve competed against one another since they were young.

Bob said Winston is the enforcer for the Bison and that their sibling rivalry helped prepare her to compete and succeed on the pitch.

“I grew up playing soccer with Luke Haertel and Winston,” Maggie said. “I’ve played with a few of our teammates since I was a child and it helps give us a team bond. Our team is like family. I can’t think of another sport in our school where a seventh grader is making jokes with seniors.”

Maggie hopes to play college soccer and is looking to compete at the NCAA Division III level.

She thinks playing D3 will give her more of a normal college lifestyle and also push her to work hard in the classroom.

Bob said that college coaches get excited when they look at Maggie’s stats against boys competition because it’s preparing her for the speed and physicality of the college game.

“The last couple of years we’ve done road trips, flights, gone to camps and met with coaches,” he said. “They’ve all said it’s prepared her speed of play and physicality. They love seeing on her tape how it’ll translate to their style of play.”

The Bison hit the field at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road against Belle Fourche at the Roundup Sports Complex.

Last week the Hot Springs players nominated Maggie to serve as one of their captains for the second-straight season and she wants to make the most of the opportunity.

“I would love for us to get to state,” she said. “I think we have a good shot with the playoffs expanding to eight spots. We also want to score 22 goals and avoid getting mercy ruled.”