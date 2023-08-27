The Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to nab a 3-1 victory over Sioux Falls Jefferson Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The Cavaliers entered the match undefeated and had only allowed two goals on the season. But the Raiders broke free against Jefferson’s standout keeper Carter Locy.

“It felt like our team lived up to its potential," Stevens coach Jeff Fierro said. “We know we have the skills and the fitness to play the game but our decision making was so much better today."

Offensively, the Raiders (4-2) were patient and played smart with good combinations. Defensively, they defending state champions received great team play from midfielders and clamped down on Cavs standout scorer Mason Koch.

Luther Busching scored two goals for the Raiders. Busching’s shot from 25 yards out lifted past Locy to open scoring in the 11th minute.

Koch provided the equalizer for the Cavs, scoring on a penalty kick in the 55th minute.

The Raiders then made a collective push offensively in the final stretch of the match, finding net in the 65th minute on a rocket shot from Miles Cutler.

Busching found net again in the 74th minute when Locy was unable to corral a hard shot from the Raiders senior from the middle of the field.

Raiders keeper Joe Juenger had five saves including a key stop in the 68th minute.

The Raiders took 13 shots with nine on frame compared to 10 shots for the Cavaliers with six on frame.

Stevens returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday as it hosts Sturgis Brown at Sioux Park.

CENTRAL 1, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 1: The Cobblers maintained possession for 80% of the match but ended in a draw Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Central outshot the Rough Riders 20-5 and put eight shots on frame.

Head coach Joe Sabrowski wants to see improved shot selection going forward.

"We either hit the keeper or our shots came from distance," Sabrowski said. "Our poise in the congested final third or in the box is preventing us from finding the finishes."

The Cobblers (2-3-1) trailed by one at the break, before Andre Napier tied the match in the 44th minute on an assist by Clayton Kepler. Napier received the team's man of the match award.

Central returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday as it travels to face Sturgis Brown at Woodle Field.

Other Area Scores

Custer 3, Sturgis Brown 0

Sturgis Brown 10, Hot Springs 0

O'Gorman 9, Douglas/RCCS/New Underwood 2

Yankton 4, Spearfish 1

Girls Soccer

CENTRAL 4, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 0: The Cobblers remained unbeaten with their fourth shutout victory of the season on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Central (5-0-1) outshot the Rough Riders 30-7 and placed 10 shots on frame.

Breanna Reagan led the Cobblers with two goals (26:00 first half, 20:30 second half).

Kaysie Dahl added a goal with 18:30 remaining in the contest and Jacie Stephens rounded out the scoring with six mintues remaining.

Central returns to the pitch at 5 p.m. Thursday in a road bout with Sturgis Brown at Woodle Field.

STEVENS 2, SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 1: Bailey Fox pushed the Raiders over the top with a goal on a Zoey Bart assist in the 74th minute on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The victory over the Cavaliers marked the sixth-straight for unbeaten Stevens (6-0).

The Raiders outshot their opponent 14-11 in the contest. Eighth-grader Nya Turek scored the squad's other goal in the 65th minute.

Stevens returns to action at 11 a.m. on Saturday as it hosts Sturgis Brown at Sioux Park.

WEST CENTRAL 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Cavaliers struggled to keep up with the Trojans on Saturday at Dakota Fields.

Camryn Wojtanowicz scored STM's only goal.

STM (1-4) returns to action on Sept. 5 as it hosts Sturgis Brown at Dakota Fields.

Other Area Scores

Dakota Valley 7, Belle Fourche 0

Yankton 2, Spearfish 0

Dakota Valley 7, Sturgis Brown 1

O'Gorman 8, Douglas/RCCS/New Underwood 0