All Times Mountain
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Rapid City Stevens at Watertown;11 a.m.
Garretson at St. Thomas More;11 a.m.
Rapid City Central at Brookings;1 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Rapid City Stevens at Watertown;9 a.m.
Rapid City Central at Brookings;11 a.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Pierre Invitational
Spearfish at Pierre;7 a.m.
Rapid City Central vs. Aberdeen Central;7 a.m.
Rapid City Christian vs. Aberdeen Roncalli;8 a.m.
Spearfish vs. Huron;9 a.m.
Rapid City Central vs. Madison;10 a.m.
Rapid City Christian vs. Aberdeen Central;1 p.m.