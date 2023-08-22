The Spearfish and St. Thomas More boys soccer teams and the Rapid City Central girls soccer team made appearances in the latest SDHSSCA coaches poll on Tuesday.

The Spartans (3-0) currently sit at third in the Class AA standings and ranked fourth behind O'Gorman in the coaches poll. Stevens and Central each received votes.

The Cavaliers (1-2) debuted at fourth in the Class A boys poll. Belle Fourche, Custer and Hot Springs received votes.

The Cobblers (3-0-1) ranked third in the Class AA girls poll. Stevens and Spearfish received votes.

The soccer coaches association will be releasing our rankings every two weeks during the season.

Boys AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln

2. Sioux Falls Jefferson

3. O'Gorman

4. Spearfish

5. Yankton

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Huron, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown

Girls AA

1. Harrisburg

2. Mitchell

3. Rapid City Central

4. Pierre T.F. Riggs

5. Aberdeen Central

Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, O'Gorman, Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Spearfish

Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. Vermillion

4. St. Thomas More

5. Freeman Academy

Receiving Votes: Belle Fourche, Dakota Valley, Custer, Hot Springs, James Valley Christian

Girls A

1. Tea Area

2. Groton Area

3. West Central

4. Sioux Falls Christian

5. Dakota Valley

Receiving Votes: Vermillion, Garretson