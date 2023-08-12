Rapid City Stevens responded from Friday’s upset loss to Brookings by overwhelming Watertown 5-1 Saturday in Watertown.

The Raiders scored four goals in the first half and dominated the Arrows on both sides of the field.

“You never know what to expect from the opening weekend except you learn areas where you need work,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “We responded from the Brookings loss like I hoped we would, with intensity and focus, and we played much better defensively and as a team unit.”

Miles Cutler started the scoring for the Raiders in the fourth minute, taking possession of a ball that escaped through traffic and lacing a shot into the Arrows’ net.

After Cutler’s goal, Luther Busching and Gabe Cox each followed with a pair of goals and an assist.

The Raiders took 20 shots in the contest with 14 on frame. The Arrows were limited to nine shots in the contest, including just one in the second half.

Juenger had a nice game in net for the Raiders, collecting six saves and stopping a pair of Arrows’ breakaways with a two critical clear outs.

The Raiders (1-1) host Sioux Falls Washington at 5 p.m. Friday at Sioux Park.

CENTRAL 2, BROOKINGS 0: The Cobblers bounced back from a tough start at Watertown with a solid win on Saturday in Brookings.

Central head coach Joe Sabrowski said the coaching staff implemented a few position changes in light of a few missing starters and the moves paid off.

Clayton Kepler put the Cobblers on the board late in the first half with a laser from 30 yards out that snuck over the keeper's hands. The senior earned the team's man of the match award.

The game grew more physical in the second half and defenders Karter Utrecht and Andre Napier stepped up to neutralize the Bobcats' attack.

Napier rounded out the scoring late in the second half with a goal off a corner kick by Jackson Cassidy.

Central (1-1) returns to action on Friday as it hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park.

GIRLS SOCCER

STEVENS 4, WATERTOWN 1: The Raiders remained unbeaten with a lopsided victory on Saturday in Watertown.

Stevens outshot the Arrows 16-2 in the contest. Morgan Jost stood strong in goal to fend off the Watertown attack.

Bailey Fox and Lily Schad each added a pair of goals. Fox, Julia Bradley, Holly Benson and Avery Dormann racked up assists in the contest.

Stevens (2-0) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday as its hosts Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Park.

CENTRAL 7, BROOKINGS 0: Breanna Reagan scored the Cobblers' first goal in the third minute and the team kept up the pressure to roll the Bobcats on Saturday in Brookings.

Reagan, Avery Young and Jacie Stephans each scored a pair of goals in the contest. Jada Backes also added a goal for the Cobblers.

Central outshot the Bobcats 34-5 and put 18 shots on frame. Brookings put two shots on goal, but Joanna Williams answered with a pair of saves to earn a clean sheet as the Cobblers' goal keeper.

The Cobblers (2-0) return to Rapid City for their home opener at 5 p.m. on Friday against Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park.

ST. THOMAS MORE 2, GARRETSON 1: St. Thomas More bounced back with a comeback victory on Saturday at Dakota Fields.

The Lady Cavaliers fell behind 1-0 early and entered the halftime break trailing by the same score.

Eighth-grader Brianne Katzenstein scored the equalizer and gave STM new life on an assist by Sloane Keszler with 19 minutes left in the contest.

Keszler added a goal of her own four minutes later to give the Cavs the lead for good.

STM (1-1) returns to action on Friday as it travels to Sioux Falls Christian.

VERMILLION 8, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Tanagers secured a road victory on Saturday at the Roundup Sports Complex.

No further information was provided from this game.

Belle Fourche (0-2) returns to action at 3 p.m. Friday as it travels to face Groton Area.

Darrell Shoemaker contributed to this report