Zach Williams popped by Rapid City Stevens’ first boys soccer practice on Monday afternoon.

The former Raiders' standout encouraged the team to work hard and turn their sights toward repeating as Class AA state champions.

“He was making sure we were keeping our head on straight,” forward Gabe Cox said. “We need to focus on the future and we’ve got to reach that next state championship. He kept saying that we have to go back-to-back but that we have to work for it because nothing is given.”

Last season the Raiders went 13-2-1 to win their first Class A state championship in seven years.

Cox made it clear that the team expects to pick up where it left off, despite graduating a solid group of seniors.

“We want to emulate a lot of things we did to get to that championship game,” head coach Jeff Fierro said. “Obviously, we've got different personnel. But we feel like we've got a lot of quality players that can take care of business again this year.”

Stevens needs to replace its leading goal scorer Ryan Gaughn, its starting goalie Shawn Bauer, its leading defensive player Keegan Blaha and Williams who was last year’s South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year.

In total the unit lost 12 seniors off the championship team but the Raiders bring back eight seniors this season, including Cox.

“The learning curve is probably our biggest challenge,” Fierro said. “We have to make sure everybody knows what they’re supposed to do in games, practices and the classroom. We’re young so we’re not going to know what to do just yet.”

Fierro said that Luther Busching, Cox and other seniors will play a major role in integrating young players into their system.

“There are big shoes to fill but they’re not impossible to fill,” Cox said. “If you want to step up, you have to step up. You have to be a leader and have a voice…You have to work for it because nothing is handed to you just because you’re a good player.”

The Raiders hit the pitch at 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 as they travel to Brookings and open the season at Fishback Soccer Complex.

Cobblers hope to stay healthy, build on last season

Joe Sabrowski feels that his team had a pretty good season in 2022 but that injuries made it tougher in the Class AA State Playoffs.

The Rapid City Central head coach hopes that this season his team can advance farther in the postseason and build a stronger attack on offense.

“They were more afraid of missing shots than they were giving up goals,” Sabrowski said of last season. “That’s a mentality we’re trying to get out of their minds. I don’t care how many shots we take, I just don’t want to give up any shots.”

Central went 4-7-2 last season and reached the postseason before falling 4-1 to Watertown in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Cobblers return a host of production off that team, including goalie Connor Warren.

The senior goalkeeper admitted that he hopes to improve his communication this year. He said that it’s important to direct the defense and get players moving on the back line.

“I can always ask some of the other seniors for advice and they do the same to me,” Warren said. “It's a great feeling to be able to help those younger boys.”

As an upperclassman and team captain, Warren is in a leadership position that he’s always wanted. He said that it feels great to have younger players look up to him.

Sabrowski said the coaching staff decided not to make cuts to create more opportunities, build depth and grow the program. As a result 22 of the 44 players on Central’s roster are freshmen.

“We want to win obviously,” Sabrowski said. “But there's so much more to learn, as a team to become young men. We want them to learn about discipline, commitment and being accountable because their actions impact the team.”

The Cobblers open the season on Aug. 18 as they host Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park.