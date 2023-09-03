The Sturgis Brown boys soccer team took just three shots on Saturday but all three found the net, as the Scoopers upended Rapid City Stevens 3-2 at Sioux Park Stadium.

The victory was the first win ever for the Scoopers over the Raiders in 10 seasons of sanctioned high school boys soccer.

The win culminates a big week for the Scoopers, which earned a draw against Rapid City Central on Thursday.

The Scoopers improve to 5-1-1 on the season, while Stevens fell to 4-3.

The Raiders took 22 shots with 14 on frame.

In the 24th minute Gabe Cox found teammate Luther Busching in the middle of the field and Busching sliced a shot past Scooper keeper to give Stevens a 1-0 lead.

Sturgis got the equalizer shortly before halftime when Karsen Berndt scored in the 37th minute on a direct kick from 38 yards away.

Berndt’s kick was the only shot of the first half for the Scoopers compared to 14 taken by the Raiders.

The Scoopers’ two shots in the second half also found net, with goals by Carsen Wolter in the 45th minute and Caleb Allen in the 55th minute. Both Wolter and Allen were able to penetrate past Raider defenders and send shots past keeper Joe Juenger.

The Raiders rallied late, scoring on a lifting shot by Sam Knudson with five minutes remaining. Stevens had two other scoring opportunities in the closing minutes but could not net the equalizer.

Lemcke was credited with 12 saves for the Scoopers including a pair of saves off close shots in the 61st minute.

Sturgis will host St. Thomas More Tuesday at Woodle Field. Stevens will match up with Rapid City Central Thursday at Sioux Park.

Other Area Scores

Spearfish 2, Pierre 1

Doulgas/RCCS/New Underwood 6, Mitchell 0

Area Girls Soccer Scores

Spearfish 1, Pierre 0

Mitchell 7, Douglas/RCCS/New Underwood 0

Rapid City Stevens 2, Sturgis Brown 1