Breanna Reagan provided a strong presence for the Rapid City Central girls soccer team on Tuesday.

The junior earned an assist and netted three goals for her first hat trick of the season as the Cobblers secured a 10-1 road victory over St. Thomas More at Dakota Fields.

Central head coach Mark Morgan knows she doesn’t just contribute with points. She’s become one of the key playmakers in the midfield for the Cobblers.

“When she had a couple of scoring opportunities, she actually made a decision where the better option was to make a layoff behind the keeper,” Morgan said. “That's something that we've been working hard on. I was glad. It wasn’t just scores. She was keeping the practice alive in the game.”

Central (8-0-1) jumped out to an early two-goal lead before Reagan helped her team continue driving the net with consecutive goals in the 18th and 19th minutes.

Jada Backes, Kiley Mellum, Lindsey Cole, Reese Heely, Savannah Pletan, Brooklyn Young and Emma Hargens also scored for the Cobblers. For Cole and Heely, the goals marked their first in a varsity match.

“It’s really nice,” Reagan said. “We’re finally putting together a team and getting in shape and being able to play a long time. I’m really happy.”

Morgan said while the squad began to light up the scoreboard early, it wasn’t playing the team’s style of soccer.

“Sometimes the players just get in their head that we just go forward as fast as we can, and that’s just not our game style,” Morgan said. “Once they settled down, I was happy with how we’re putting things together.”

The match also allowed the Cobblers to see how they could stay composed and organized.

St. Thomas More (2-7) scored its only goal early in the second half in the 45th minute when Sloane Kezsler netted the ball from the top corner of the penalty area.

Cavaliers head coach Nate Sales left the pitch proud of how his team stayed composed against the undefeated Cobblers.

“The biggest thing was the responses,” Sales said. “Once they got down, they didn't get discouraged. They just pulled themselves together and kept playing hard the rest of the game.”

Eighth-grader Faith Hoffman and senior Camryn Wojtanowicz displayed their skills in moving the ball through Central defense, making things happen on the pitch for the Cavaliers, and placing shots on frame.

“They do a very good job working the ball, finding passes, and just trying to get shots off,” Sales said. “They have motors and just don't quit regardless of what happens in the game. I always appreciate that.”

Sales knows STM can secure a spot in the postseason and even win some games in the playoffs if they continue working together.

The Cavs get a day off before hosting Sturgis Brown at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Dakota Fields.

The Cobblers host rival Rapid City Stevens again on Tuesday at Sioux Park. Central defeated the Raiders 3-0 last week.

“Are we beatable? Sure,” Morgan said. “I’d like to think that we’ll finish off the regular season undefeated, but that takes us being focused, and we have to keep working.”

Central boys break free, blank Cavs

The Rapid City Central boys soccer team shut out St. Thomas More on Thursday at Dakota Fields.

The Cobblers started strong as Clayton Kepler scored their first goal in the 4th minute, and they never looked back.

The match concluded with 11 minutes left on the clock after Tate Winter netted the ball to give Central an 11-0 mercy-rule victory.

Cobblers head coach Joe Sabrowski said it was a good look for the team, especially after having a few heart-to-heart talks after last week’s match against Stevens.

“We wanted them to move the ball and be confident doing it with minimal touches,” Sabrowski said. “The objective is not to run up the score. It's to move the ball around and produce goals because we're working together.”

Central (3-4-2) built an eight-goal lead at the break with a 40-minute hat trick by Kepler. Andre Napier finished the match with two goals.

“It felt good,” Napier said. “I missed two or three chances that were wide open, so I was kind of mad at myself. But at least I got two goals.”

St. Thomas More (2-6) lost 12 seniors from last season’s team that finished as the Class A state runner-up.

Cavaliers head coach Nate Sales complimented his team’s toughness and tenacity.

“Going from a year where we're in the championship game to a rebuilding year has been tough for a few of them,” Sales said. “For the other ones, they're all new, and it's just exciting for them. I see growth in every single game, and I see that they have the will to play regardless of what's going on. I can ask nothing more of them.”

STM returns to action on Saturday as it hosts Sturgis Brown at Dakota Fields.

Andrew Miller appeared as the Central keeper at the start of the second half.

“Andrew’s patiently waiting for his opportunity, and he does a good job,” Sabrowski said. “But right now, Conner Warren is just that senior who’s got a little more experience.”

Later in the second half, the Central coaches decided to sub out the whole team, allowing Warren to move down the field and try adding a goal to his stat sheet.

Although he wasn’t able to, the Cobblers wanted to see it.

“At the end there, he was wide open at the top box,” Napier said. “It would be so fun to see him get a goal, and everyone would celebrate.”

Sabrowski hopes the Cobblers carry the positivity and momentum forward when they return to the pitch next Tuesday to face Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park.