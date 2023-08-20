Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Washington entered halftime in a scoreless tie on Saturday at Sioux Park.

The Cobblers gained an advantage when Clayton Kepler threaded a pass to Jace Jandreau, who put the ball in the back of the net in the 63rd minute.

Central held on to secure a 1-0 victory over the Warriors.

Keeper Conner Warren nabbed a pair of saves to put up a clean sheet. The Central defense tamed the Warriors offense and only allowed two shots.

Karter Uttect earned the Cobblers' man of the match award.

Central coach Joe Sabrowski said the senior center defender kept Washington from finding any quality shots and helped Central bounce back after a Friday loss for the second-straight weekend.

The Cobblers (2-2) return to action next Friday at Sioux Falls Jefferson.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 2, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Ryder Syverson scored with two seconds remaining when his shot deflected off a Raiders defender and past the outstretched arms of Stevens keeper Joe Juenger, securing a win for Sioux Falls Lincoln Saturday at Sioux Park.

It was the second game this weekend in which the Patriots relied on heroics in the final minutes for the win. The Pats scored two goals in the final minutes for a 2-0 win Friday against Rapid City Central.

The Raiders worked to defend a 1-0 halftime lead, produced by a free kick goal by Luther Busching in the game’s 20th minute. Busching has scored seven of the Raiders’ 13 goals this season.

The Raiders took just three shots in the second half compared to 10 for the Patriots. Lincoln also produced four corner kicks in the second half.

Lincoln scored the equalizer in the 61st minute on a rocket shot by Declan Duffy from 35 yards away.

The Patriots earned a direct kick with 20 seconds remaining. The Raiders defended the free kick offering but Syverson’s rebound shot deflected off the toe of defender Josh Mueller and past Juenger.

The Raiders had six saves in the contest including key defender saves from Henry Porisch, Mueller and Dale Kinyon.

The Raiders (2-2) return to the pitch next Friday and Saturday as they travel to Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Jefferson, respectively.

Other Area Boys Scores

Spearfish 10, Mitchell 2

Sioux Falls Christian 12, Belle Fourche 0

Huron 2, Sturgis Brown 1

GIRLS SOCCER

STEVENS 1, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 0: The Raiders held on to secure a home victory Saturday at Sioux Park and remain unbeaten.

Bailey Fox scored the eventual game winner in the 21st minute on an assist by Zoey Barth.

Stevens goalie Morgan Jost faced eight shots on goal and stood strong to post a shutout.

The Raiders (4-0) return to action Friday on the road against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

CENTRAL 4, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 0: The Cobblers rebounded from a draw on Friday to secure a convincing win on Saturday at Sioux Park.

Breanna Reagan started the scoring with a goal with 6:38 left in the first half to give her team the lead.

Jada Backes added a pair of goals at 38:00 and 27:45 in the second half.

Kiley Mellum rounded out the scoring with a goal with 1:15 left in the contest.

Central (3-0-1) returns to action Friday on the road against Sioux Falls Jefferson.

GROTON AREA 4, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: Groton Area pushed past the Lady Cavaliers in a physical match on Saturday in Groton.

STM's Camryn Wojtanowicz scored the team's lone goal.

Claire Wojtanowicz racked up 13 saves in the contest but couldn't hold off a barrage of shots on frame.

The Cavs (1-3) return home next weekend and open a two game set at 4 p.m. against Dakota Valley at Dakota Fields.

Other Area Scores

Sturgis Brown 6, Huron 0

Sioux Falls Christian 4, Belle Fourche 0

Mitchell 1, Spearfish 0