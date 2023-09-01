The Rapid City Central girls soccer team won its fourth-straight match with a dominant performance on Thursday at Woodle Field.

The Cobblers tallied 30 shots and placed 20 on frame en route to a 7-0 road victory over Sturgis Brown. It marked the fourth-straight loss for the Scoopers.

Breanna Reagan and Jada Backes tallied two goals each to set the tone for Central.

Kiley Mellum struck first with an unassisted goal with 20 minutes, 15 seconds left in the opening half. Reagan followed seven minutes later with a goal on an assist by Savannah Pletan to make it 2-0. Backes added unassisted goals with 10:45 and 7:30 left in the period to give Central a 4-0. lead at half.

Kaysie Dahl extended the lead to 5-0 with 27:00 left in the contest on an assist by Backes. Reagan scored again with 14:00 left to make it 6-0 and Avery Young rounded out the scoring with 1:30 to play on assists by Mellum and Trinity Larson.

The Cobblers (6-0-1) return to action next Thursday against rival Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park.

Sturgis (2-5) returns to action at 9 a.m. Saturday against Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park.

Boys soccer

CENTRAL 1, STURGIS BROWN 1: The Cobblers and Scoopers finished in a draw on Thursday at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

Central struck first when Hudson Pitts buried a goal in the 20th minute on an assist by Clayton Kepler. The Cobblers entered the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Sturgis battled back in the second half and evened the score in the 70th minute. The Scoopers did not provide stats from the match.

The Cobblers awarded Conner Warren with the squad's man of the match award for saving a penalty kick late in the first half.

Central (2-3-2) returns to action next Thursday against rival Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park.

Sturgis (4-1-1) hits the pitch at 11 a.m. Saturday against Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park.