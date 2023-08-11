Rapid City Central scored two goals in the first half of its season opener on Friday at Watertown and never looked back.

Breanna Reagan started the scoring with her goal as a Cobbler with 26 minutes left in the opening half. Kaysie Dahl doubled Central's lead when she scored with nine minutes left in the period.

Reagan added another goal with 27 minutes left in the second half to make it 3-0. Trinity Larson rounded out the scoring with two more Central goals (23:00, 12:00) to cap the lopsided victory.

The Cobblers logged 30 shots on goal and only allowed five by the Arrows.

Central (1-0) returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday on the road against Brookings.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 2, BROOKINGS 0: The Raiders defeated Brookings by a pair of goals on Friday at the Fishback Sports Complex in Brookings.

Stevens coach Luis Usera said he was impressed with the way his team put everything together on a windy afternoon across the state.

Bailey Fox started the scoring in the 32nd minute with a goal on an assist from Zoey Barth. Barth added a goal of her own three minutes later on a double assist from Avery Dormann and Fox.

The Raiders outshot the Bobcats 27-7 and put 17 shots on frame. Morgan Jost recorded five saves for Stevens in goal.

Stevens (1-0) returns to action at 11 a.m. MT Saturday on the road against Watertown.

SPEARFISH 1, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 0: The Spartans started the season on a high note with a road victory over the Golden Eagles Friday in Aberdeen.

No further information was provided from this game.

Spearfish (1-0) returns to action on Aug. 18 as it travels to Huron.

VERMILLION 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: Vermillion jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers in the first half Friday at Dakota Fields and never looked back.

STM pushed back when Emilia Morton scored with less than four minutes to play. But Vermillion held on to secure the road victory.

Cavaliers goalie Claire Wojtanowicz recorded four saves in the match.

The Cavs (0-1) return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Garretson at Dakota Fields.

PIERRE 11, DOUGLAS/RCCS/NU 0: The Governors picked up a lopsided road victory on Friday night in Box Elder.

No further information was provided from this game.

The Patriots (0-1) return to action on Aug. 25 against Yankton at Rapid City Christian.

BOYS SOCCER

BROOKINGS 2, STEVENS 1: Brookings notched its first win ever over Rapid City Stevens in boys soccer in the season opener for both teams in Brookings on Friday afternoon.

The Bobcats scored early in both halves of action then fended off the rallying Raiders.

In the game’s eighth minute, the Bobcats stole possession and Junior Eberline fed a pass to teammate Jordan Mofle in the middle of the field. Mofle then fired a shot through Raiders keeper Joe Juenger into the net.

Eberline found net just five minutes into the second half, sending a lifting shot over the outstretched hands of Juenger that fit just beneath the crossbar into the net.

The Raiders outshot Brookings 18-8 and held a 9-4 edge on shots on frame in the contest. Stevens found net in the 69th minute on a direct kick from Luther Busching.

The Raiders put seven shots on frame in the second half but could only net one goal on Bobcats keeper Nithin Perumal.

The Raiders travel to Watertown for a 9 a.m. MT start on Saturday.

WATERTOWN 2, CENTRAL 0: The Cobblers fell behind the Arrows 1-0 in the fifth minute and struggled to push back down three starters.

Watertown doubled its lead midway through the second half and stood strong defensively to secure a home victory Friday in Watertown.

"We were unorganized in the first half," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "We made some adjustments and possessed nicely with increased pressure. But (without) a finishing presence we registered three shots, none on goal."

Goalie Conner Warren earned the team's man of the match nod. The senior recorded eight saves in the contest.

The Cobblers return to action at 11 a.m. MT Saturday against Brookings at the Fishback Soccer Complex in Brookings.

PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 3, DOUGLAS/RCCS/NU 0: Pierre picked up a 3-0 road victory over the Patriots on Friday night in Box Elder.

No further information was provided from this game.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (0-1) returns to action on Aug. 25 against Yankton at Rapid City Christian.

BELLE FOURCHE 2, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Broncs scored a pair of goals in the opening half and held on to secure a home victory Friday at the Roundup Sports Complex.

Hot Springs (0-1) returns to action on Tuesday against St. Thomas More at the Mueller Center.

Belle Fourche (1-0) is back on the pitch next Friday as it travels to face Groton Area.

Darrell Shoemaker contributed to this report