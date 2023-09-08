The Rapid City Central girls soccer team played shutdown defense again on Thursday at Sioux Park.

They entered the match with rival Rapid City Stevens, allowing two goals on the season. The Cobblers ensured another clean sheet in the battle of unbeatens as Central held the Raiders without a shot on frame.

Central dominated possession in the contest and took advantage of its opportunities in the front third to secure a 3-0 victory and remain unblemished.

Cobblers coach Mark Morgan said the team’s defensive prowess hasn’t received enough this season.

“Holding possession in the midfield, moving it back forward and playing smart in the backfield has been crucial,” Morgan said. “Their connection through the three lines has been really good. That midfield is just a special crew.”

Kiley Mellum gave the Cobblers a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when she pushed a ball to the right post past the diving Stevens keeper.

The Raiders continued to push back and benefitted from several set-piece opportunities in the second half.

But Central (7-0-1) spoiled their chances and added two more goals by Jada Backes (54th minute) and Bailey Merchant (59th minute) to secure the victory.

Stevens head coach Luis Usera told his team the issues on Thursday were fixable and that they’ll bounce back.

In the first 18 minutes of the second half, the Raiders started to close the possession discrepancy by transitioning and pushing toward the Central keeper.

“I thought the girls were doing well, but their speedster, Jada, took the wind out of our sails,” Usera said. “We had to regroup a little bit. The big difference was their shots were on goal, and ours were not… We had our chances but not as many as them.”

Stevens (7-1) returns to action Tuesday as it hosts St. Thomas More at Sioux Park.

Morgan said “mother luck” played a significant role in the Raiders’ unsuccessful attempts on set pieces. But he credited his team for thwarting the attacks.

“The girls stood tall in the wall,” he said. “It’s not easy to stare down a driven ball 10 yards away from your face. I think they stood in there well, which was intimidating to the kicker.”

Central’s Breanna Reagan suited up for the Raiders last season, and Thursday marked her first match against her old squad.

The sophomore didn’t feel weird playing against her old teammates but was excited for the opportunity. Reagan said extra preparation readied the Cobblers for their biggest test of the season so far.

“We’ve really been working on swinging, finding a path out of the back and booting it,” she said. “I don’t think they were ready for that.”

Mellum credited the midfielders and defenders for the Cobblers’ early success. The success on the back end has boosted the young team's confidence.

“I just have full faith in them,” Mellum said. “I know they're going to stop the ball, whatever it takes. I know I can do my job up top, and they’ll do their jobs in the back.”

After the 2021 season, the Cobblers lost 15 seniors. That squad went 10-4 and advanced to the Class AA State Quarterfinals.

As a result, Central went through growing pains as younger players stepped into more prominent roles. The 2022 team went 0-4-2 in August but went four of six games down the stretch, including a Sept. 20, 2022 win over a ranked Stevens squad.

“The experience they gained by the end of the season brought their confidence forward,” Morgan said. “Now they got a win against a team that hasn’t lost yet, and it’ll be a big point jump for us. That’s really going to put us in a good place.”

This Cobblers team only features five seniors and five juniors. And Backes was the only upperclassman to score in the match on Thursday.

The squad’s youth differentiates them from other powerhouse squads in Class AA, like Harrisburg, that boast senior-heavy lineups.

“When you have eighth graders through seniors that are playing well,” Morgan said. “And when you have players that are stepping up into leadership roles…it’s just huge. We have some very strong leaders and strong players in our younger ranks.”

Central returns to the pitch next Thursday as it faces St. Thomas More at Dakota Fields.