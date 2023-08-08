Breanna Reagan broke five Rapid City Stevens girls soccer records last season.

She set all-time marks for the Raiders in goals scored in a season (19), career goals scored (49), most games with multiple goals (9), most goals scored in a game (6) and most assists in a game (3).

Reagan enters her junior year as the twice-reigning Best of the West player of the year, but in 2023 she’ll be suiting up for Rapid City Central.

Last season may have been a rebuilding year for the Cobblers but now they have the talent to make waves at the state level.

“If the chemistry is right, we have the talent to do it,” Central head coach Mark Morgan said. “We've just got to put all the pieces together as coaches and see what the girls can do on the field.”

The Cobblers went 5-6-2 last season but showed promise in the final weeks. They won five of their last seven games and knocked off Stevens in a 1-0 win on Sept. 20, 2022, at Sioux Park.

Central reached the Class AA State Playoffs as the No. 12 seed but fell 2-0 to fifth-seeded Brandon Valley in the opening round.

Jada Backes, a senior, said that the team has really good chemistry and that their new players are adapting to the Cobblers’ system.

“I’m just really excited to start winning some games,” Backes said. “Last season, we started off kind of slow and we didn’t really have much drive. But this season I feel like we’re starting off really strong.”

Stevens head coach Luis Usera said it’s always hard to lose a great player like Reagan and expects her to make an immediate impact on a solid Central squad.

“It’s great for Central,” Usera said. “It will probably make them a state contender because that’s maybe the one missing component from their team last year.”

The Cobblers return eight seniors this season and Backes said the upperclassmen are stepping into their captain roles to help acclimate younger players.

Morgan said that this is a fun group of seniors that are motivated and excited about this season. “When you’re coaching girls, you quite often expect some stronger minds to lead things out,” Morgan said. “That’s not what I’m seeing this year. I’m seeing a balanced group trying to lead and that’s really exciting.”

Central opens the season at 2 p.m. on Saturday with a road contest against Brookings at the Fishback Soccer Complex.

Stevens expects big things from young, close-knit team

In order to grow closer this offseason, the Rapid City Stevens captains organized a team hike this summer at Old Baldy Mountain.

The trip didn’t go as planned.

The Raiders got lost on the trail and worked together to find their way back to the parking lot.

Morgan Jost blamed her co-captain Mya Cole for the snafu but said it definitely brought the team closer together.

“We were lost in the woods but we figured it out,” Jost said. “It was actually a great time because we just had fun with it.”

The trip helped the team develop much-needed chemistry this offseason.

Stevens graduated 12 seniors from last season’s 9-5 team that reached the Class AA State Quarterfinals. It also lost its leading goal-scorer Breanna Reagan, who transferred to Rapid City Central.

Head coach Luis Usera said he’s optimistic about the upcoming campaign because of the solid leadership in place.

“We have some really good leaders that continue to step in,” Usera said. “I think the girls really own it because they love the program. In terms of playing, we’re going to find out this weekend. We know we have to do things a little differently and make sure the girls understand their roles.”

Jost proved a huge key in the team’s success last season at goalie.

She allowed just five goals on the season and recorded eight clean sheets. Jost earned Best of the West honors for her efforts in 2022.

“As a team I think we just want to play our best soccer in every single game,” she said. “We might not have as much ability as we have in the past, but we’re just going to work twice as hard to make up for it.”

The Raiders hit the field at 4 p.m. Friday in a road contest against Brookings at the Fishback Soccer Complex.