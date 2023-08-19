Rapid City Stevens battled to earn a 6-4 win over Sioux Falls Washington Friday at Sioux Park.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the game, but the Raiders finished with the victory with three goals in the last nine minutes.

“I felt like our team came in prepared but then all of a sudden, we were making mistakes that I didn’t expect.” Raiders coach Jeff Fierro said. “Our defense in particular wasn’t as organized as I’d like them to be and it just kept giving Washington quality opportunities.”

In the 64th minute, Washington tied the match at 3-3 and followed with another goal less than four minutes later to take a 4-3 lead.

Luther Busching put Stevens back in front with two goals in the 71st minute to make it 5-4.

Seven minutes later, Ryder Drobny gave the Raiders a two-point lead to round out the scoring.

Busching finished the game with a hat trick, scoring half of the team's goals.

The Raiders took 26 shots during the match with 18 on frame. The Warriors finished with eight of 13 shots on goal.

The Raiders (2-1) host Sioux Falls Lincoln at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sioux Park.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Cobblers battled with the Patriots but couldn’t quite hold on Friday at Sioux Park.

The two teams entered halftime in a scoreless tie.

Central head coach Joe Sabrowski said not clearing the ball after a great save beat his team.

He felt they had good possession but couldn’t get shots on goal. The Cobblers finished the night with one shot that was just wide.

Sioux Falls Lincoln put themselves on the board with goals in the 74th and 78th minutes. It took 20 shots, nine of which were on goal.

Conner Warren racked up seven saves, but Central never found an answer on offense.

Central (1-2) retakes the field at 11 a.m. Saturday against Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Park.

Other Area Scores

Sturgis Brown 4, Mitchell 1

Spearfish 2, Huron 1

GIRLS SOCCER

STEVENS 3, WASHINGTON 2: The Raiders continued to find success with a last-minute win on their home turf Friday.

Stevens struck first but the Warriors tied it up 1-1 with a penalty shot with three seconds remaining in the first half.

In the second, Stevens’ Zoey Barth and Washington’s Sarah Pirrung gained one goal each to keep the game tied at 2-2.

Stevens’ Mya Cole played the role of the hero when she threaded a corner kick into the back of the net in the 78th minute to put her team ahead for good. Her teammates responded emphatically.

Cole finished the game with two goals.

Stevens outshot the Warriors 12-6 during the game.

Stevens (3-0) returns to action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park.

CENTRAL 1, LINCOLN 1: For the first time on the young season, Central finished a match without a victory on Friday at Sioux Park.

After a scoreless first half, Kaysie Dahl put the Cobblers on the board with an assist by Breanna Reagan.

Lincoln answered nine minutes later with a goal by Cail Doohen.

Central outshot Lincoln 20-10, 12 of which were on goal.

Cobblers goalie Jonah Williams saved five through the match and stopped the last two shots from the Patriots to keep the game tied.

The Cobblers (2-0-1) are back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday against Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Park.

Other Area Scores

Groton Area 6, Belle Fourche 0

Mitchell 10, Sturgis Brown 0

Spearfish 6, Huron 0

Sioux Falls Christian 5, St. Thomas More 0