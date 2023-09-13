Zoey Barth burst onto the scene for the Rapid City Stevens girls soccer team this fall.

The sophomore forward stepped up to fill a void at the forefront of the Raiders offense after losing most of its production. She also serves as one of the young squad’s key leaders.

Barth displayed her leadership, creativity and offensive prowess on Tuesday night at Sioux Park.

In a match against St. Thomas More, Barth netted two goals and tallied an assist as Stevens nabbed a 3-1 victory.

“If you have somewhat that can energize the troops by her leadership as a player, then we benefit as a team,” Raiders head coach Luis Usera said. “(Her leadership) is quiet, but it’s hard-working, and the effort is impeccable.”

Barth helped kickstart Stevens in the opening half when she assisted as Holly Benson pushed a ball past the St. Thomas More goalie at the near post in the 23rd minute. The score gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Then, with the score tied, Barth spun around and nailed a shot just under the crossbar to give her squad a 2-1 advantage with 29 seconds left in the half. The sophomore added an insurance goal in the 56th minute off the keeper's hands to seal the deal.

After the game, Barth focused on her teammates and praised them for their efforts in the defensive midfield that kept the Lady Cavaliers in check.

“I feel like it’s a team effort,” Barth said. “We all build each other up. It’s not just me.”

St. Thomas More scored its only goal in the 30th minute when Camryn Wojtanowicz drilled a deep free kick in the upper 90.

The score tied the contest at 1-1 with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left in the opening half.

Cavaliers head coach Nate Sales left the pitch pleased with his team’s effort and noted the squad’s progress over the last couple of weeks.

“They’re just settling in,” Sales said. “It took them a while to figure out how to finish games but they’re getting to the point where they’re playing good, playing hard and learning how to finish. We’ve had a whole season of good first halves and now they’re starting to build.”

STM faces a difficult stretch in the last couple weeks of the regular season. Five of its last six opponents are in Class AA and it faces four area opponents away from home.

For many of the Cavaliers this is their first season of varsity soccer and it’s been an adjustment.

“At first it was kind of a big, overwhelming experience to play high school ball,” Sales said. “But they’re getting it and figuring it out. They’re settling in and starting to slow the game down in their mind, so they’re not playing as panicked or rushed.”

STM returns to action at 5 p.m. Thursday as it hosts Rapid City Central at Dakota Fields.

Stevens dropped its first rivalry matchup to the Cobblers 3-0 last week.

Ever Raiders player hit the pitch against the Cavaliers and Usera was pleased with the way his team bounced back.

“That was really awesome,” Usera said. “But more importantly they were calm. They weren’t panicked. It was a really good game for us to come back.”

The two focus points for Stevens entering the match were to quit running away from the ball and to stay connected.

The players responded by dominating possession with an exceptional effort in the midfield.

“That was our focus going in,” Usera said. “We lost it for a bit but then we got it back. That was the biggest thing, trying to stay connected in the midfield so we could do things in the attack.”

The Raiders benefit from a week off before returning to the pitch for a rematch against Central at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Barth thinks the team’s defensive tune up against STM will pay off next week.

“It was important,” she said. “It’s definitely going to help us for our game against Central. It was a good practice run for what we’re going to have to do next week.”

Other Area Scores

Spearfish 1, Sturgis Brown 0

Boys Soccer

CUSTER 1, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Bison controlled possession and finished the night with ten shots on goal Tuesday at Custer, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Wildcats scored their lone goal on run of play and had the opportunity to double their lead with a penalty kick but Hot Springs’ Winston Preuss saved the attempt.

Bison head coach Bob Preuss said he was proud of the way his team competed in the match without one of their best scoring threats. Maggie Pruess missed the contest due to an injury sustained in the squad’s 1-0 win oveer West Central on Saturday.

Custer did not provide individual stats from the contest.

Hot Springs (1-5-1) returns to action at 5 p.m. Friday as it hosts James Valley Christian at Mueller Centeer.

The Wildcats (3-3-1) host James Valley Christian at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Custer High School.

Other Area Scores

Rapid City Stevens 14, St. Thomas More 0

Spearfish 6, Custer 0