The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team opened the season on a high note with a pair of convincing victories over Aberdeen Central and Aberdeen Roncalli on Friday in the Pierre Invitational at Griffin Park.
The Raiders opened the day with a 7-2 victory over the Golden Eagles. Stevens went 5-1 in singles play and 2-1 in doubles action.
Stevens singles winners included Peyton Ogle over Julia Knie 10-3 in Flight 1, Arabella Scott over Laney Gonsor 10-8 in Flight 2, Ella Potvin over Reese Comstock 10-1 in Flight 4, Madison Marsh over Livia Douglas 10-4 in Flight 5 and Claudia Werner over Riley O'Keefe 10-8 in Flight 6.
Aberdeen Central's Avery Tennant nabbed a 10-6 win over Sylvie Mortimer in Flight 2.
Raiders doubles winners included Ogle and Scott over Knie and Tennant 10-7 in Flight 1 and Mortimer and Potvin over Comstock and Douglas 10-8 in Flight 2.
People are also reading…
The Golden Eagles' Gonsor and Olivia Geier secured a 10-9 (6) win over Marsh and Werner in Flight 3.
STEVENS 9, ABERDEEN RONCALLI 0: The Raiders earned a clean sweep victory over the Cavaliers later in the day.
In singles Ogle bested Katherine Blackburn 10-0 in Flight 1, Mortimer defeated River Haskell 10-3 in Flight 2, Scott downed Raley Haskell 10-3 in Flight 3, Potvin beat Anna Mitzel 10-1 in Flight 4, Marsh outlasted Keira Rivett 10-4 in Flight 5 and Werner defeated Josie Mitzel 10-1 in Flight 6.
In doubles Ogle and Scott downed Katherine Kretchman and River Haskell 10-7 in Flight 1. Mortimer and Potvin downed Raley Haskell and Rivett 10-1 in Flight 2. Marsh and Bella Nelson completed the sweep with a 10-0 victory over Anna and Josie Mitzel in Flight 3.
The Raiders (2-0) return to action at noon on Tuesday against Spearfish at Spearfish High School.
Results from other matches at the Pierre Invitational were not made available.
Please remember to send stats and scores from games to sports@rapidcityjournal.com. Thanks!