The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team opened the season on a high note with a pair of convincing victories over Aberdeen Central and Aberdeen Roncalli on Friday in the Pierre Invitational at Griffin Park.

The Raiders opened the day with a 7-2 victory over the Golden Eagles. Stevens went 5-1 in singles play and 2-1 in doubles action.

Stevens singles winners included Peyton Ogle over Julia Knie 10-3 in Flight 1, Arabella Scott over Laney Gonsor 10-8 in Flight 2, Ella Potvin over Reese Comstock 10-1 in Flight 4, Madison Marsh over Livia Douglas 10-4 in Flight 5 and Claudia Werner over Riley O'Keefe 10-8 in Flight 6.

Aberdeen Central's Avery Tennant nabbed a 10-6 win over Sylvie Mortimer in Flight 2.

Raiders doubles winners included Ogle and Scott over Knie and Tennant 10-7 in Flight 1 and Mortimer and Potvin over Comstock and Douglas 10-8 in Flight 2.

The Golden Eagles' Gonsor and Olivia Geier secured a 10-9 (6) win over Marsh and Werner in Flight 3.

STEVENS 9, ABERDEEN RONCALLI 0: The Raiders earned a clean sweep victory over the Cavaliers later in the day.

In singles Ogle bested Katherine Blackburn 10-0 in Flight 1, Mortimer defeated River Haskell 10-3 in Flight 2, Scott downed Raley Haskell 10-3 in Flight 3, Potvin beat Anna Mitzel 10-1 in Flight 4, Marsh outlasted Keira Rivett 10-4 in Flight 5 and Werner defeated Josie Mitzel 10-1 in Flight 6.

In doubles Ogle and Scott downed Katherine Kretchman and River Haskell 10-7 in Flight 1. Mortimer and Potvin downed Raley Haskell and Rivett 10-1 in Flight 2. Marsh and Bella Nelson completed the sweep with a 10-0 victory over Anna and Josie Mitzel in Flight 3.

The Raiders (2-0) return to action at noon on Tuesday against Spearfish at Spearfish High School.

Results from other matches at the Pierre Invitational were not made available.