The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team has owned Class AA for the last three seasons.

The Raiders have only lost one match in the last three years, and each of their previous two campaigns ended with a state championship.

Stevens is 11-0 so far and looks poised to keep rolling, but the field is much narrower this season, with a talented Sioux Falls Lincoln squad waiting in the wings.

Now, the Raiders must manage the pressure of a potential three-peat with just two returning starters, Peyton Ogle and Arabella Scott.

“We have four new varsity girls, so they don’t really have to deal with a lot of that,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “But for Peyton and Arabella, there’s definitely pressure because our team’s won like 70 matches in a row.”

Scott won the Flight 6 individual state title last season after entering the tournament as the top-seeded competitor in the flight.

The sophomore is off to a solid start to the season, but managing the pressure of defending a title is challenging.

“She’s been on the team since seventh grade,” Olson said. “She’s just a leader whether she’s playing her best or not. She wants to do well for her teammates and puts a lot of pressure on herself, but she’s a great kid.”

Olson also touted Ogle’s ability to lead differently.

“She just flat out leads by example,” Olson said. “She works hard and is good to everybody on our team, and the kids really like her.”

Sylvie Mortimer and Ella Potvin have also stepped up for Stevens and serve as one of the squad’s most reliable doubles tandems.

The duo was undefeated until they defaulted against Rapid City Christian on Thursday due to illness.

Stevens boasts a strong lineup in the lower flights with solid production from Potvin, Claudia Werner and Bella Nelson. Potvin is undefeated in singles play so far this season.

“We only have one senior on varsity,” Olson said. “We have no juniors, a seventh grader, an eighth grader and three sophomores. We’re a young team, and I’ve been really impressed.”

The Raiders know that the rest of the state wants to unseat them this season, but Olson doesn’t want this squad to be a carbon copy of his previous two teams.

“We have to create our own identity,” he said. “I’m still working on it, and I have to do a better job of getting that team chemistry going with our team right now because we have more than 50 girls out for tennis.”

Stevens also faces a unique challenge in playing away from its typical home venue this year.

The Raiders traditionally call Sioux Park home in both boys and girls action. But they’ve moved over to Parkview while the city renovates Sioux Park.

“I’m very excited to get back to Sioux Park,” Olson said. “Parkview has been great, and we’ve got along wonderfully with all of the teams there, and we’ve made it work. But we feel out of sorts not being at home.”

Olson said it’d be like the Yankees playing at City Field instead of in the Bronx.

Stevens faces its biggest test on Sept. 9 when it travels to face undefeated Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Patriots return their entire lineup from last year’s team that finished third at State.

“Right now, Lincoln is by far the favorite in the state,” Olson said. “They return their entire top five and have some really good young kids. We definitely want to compete with them, but there are other solid teams in our class too.”

Olson wants to see marked growth over the next month before the Class AA State Tournament on Oct. 5-6 in Sioux Falls.

“I want them to trust themselves, their teammates and their coaches,” Olson said. “I want them to bear down, make changes when they need to and really be willing to buy in. If we do that, I think we have a good chance of competing.”