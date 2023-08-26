The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team fell short of a team title in the Rapid City Invite on Friday and Saturday at the Parkview Tennis Courts.

Mitchell claimed the team title with 172 points and Stevens finished second with 164 points. Third-place Sioux Falls Christian nabbed 87 points.

The Raiders won five flights and the Kernels claimed victory in four. But Mitchell secured wins in No. 1 Singles, No. 2 Singles, No. 3 Singles and No. 1 Doubles which carried higher point values.

Stevens singles winners included Ella Potvin in Flight 4, Maddy Marsh in Flight 5 and Bella Nelson in Flight 6.

Raiders doubles winners included Sylvie Mortimer and Potvin in Flight 2 and Marsh and Nelson in Flight 3.

Final Team Standings

1. Mitchell, 172 points

2. Stevens, 164 points

3. SF Christian, 87 points

4. Brandon Valley, 80.5 points

5. Stevens JV, 44 points

6. St. Thomas More, 42.5 points

7. Pierre, 33 points

8. Rapid City Central, 0 points