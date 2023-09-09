The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team swept a par of matches against Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt without dropping a game on Friday.

The Raiders (15-0) opened the day with a 9-0 victory over the Tigers in Harrisburg.

Stevens went 6-0 in singles play. Peyton Ogle defeated McKenzie Vickery 7-6 (1), 6-1 in Flight 1. Sylvie Mortimer downed Erkia Starr 6-2, 6-2 in Flight 2. Arabella Scott bested Addison Bohy 6-0, 6-3 in Flight 3.

In Flight 4, Ella Potvin defeated Madelyn VonWald 6-0, 6-0. Madison Marsh downed Gabriella Wabwire 6-2, 6-2 in Flight 5. Bella Nelson rounded out the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Hanna Frye in Flight 6.

The Raiders kept up the momentum in doubles action. Ogle and Scott defeated Vickery and Starr 6-2, 6-3 in Flight 1. Mortimer and Potvin bested VonWald and Wabwire 6-2, 6-0 in Flight 2. Marsh and Nelson downed Bohy and Frye 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 in Flight 3.

STEVENS 9, SF ROOSEVELT 0: The Raiders kept up the momentum later in the day at Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls.

Stevens went 6-0 in singles play and surrendered one point.

Ogle downed Emma Engel 10-1 in Flight 1. Mortimer bested Abigail Paulsen 10-0 in Flight 2. Scott defeated Lauren Betsworth 10-0 in Flight 3.

Potvin downed Vada Jacoby 10-0 in Flight 4. Marsh defeated Riplie Petersen 10-0 in Flight 5. And Nelson bested Nevaeh Woldt 10-0 in Flight 6.

The Raiders won all three doubles matches 10-1 to pick up three more victories. Ogle and Scott bested Engel and Jacoby in Flight 1, Mortimer and Potvin defeated Paulsen and Betsworth in Flight 2 and Marsh and Nelson downed Petersen and Woldt in Flight 3.

Stevens returns to action in the Metro Jamboree against Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday in Sioux Falls.