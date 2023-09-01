The St. Thomas More girls tennis team secured an 8-0 victory over Rapid City Central on Thursday at the Parkview Tennis Courts.

The Lady Cavaliers set the tone by allowing one point in six singles matches.

Athena Francilliso defeated Angela Limun 6-0, 6-0 in Flight 1. Shriya Gangenini downed Cenoa Wright 6-0, 6-0 in Flight 2. Amity Strand won 6-0, 6-0 over Killi Cole in Flight 3.

Madison Schmahl defeated Kirsten Steinbeck 6-0, 6-0 in Flight 4. Evie Reinicke downed Kylen Murphy 6-0, 6-1 in Flight 5. Mylee Sebbo won 6-0, 6-0 over Lilly Deeming.

STM went 2-0 in doubles play. Francilliso and Gangenini defeated Limun and Wright 6-1, 6-1 and Strand and Schmahl downed Cole and her partner 6-0, 6-0.

The Cobblers return to action on Sept. 5 at Pierre, while the Cavs hit the court at 4 p.m. Friday against Staley, Kansas at Parkview.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 2: The Raiders continued a strong start to the season with a win over the Comets Thursday at Parkview.

Stevens went 5-1 in singles play. Peyton Ogle defeated Riley Geyer 6-3, 6-1 in Flight 1. Arabella Scott downed Katie Palmer 6-3, 3-6, 10-0 in Flight 3. Ella Potvin bested Monica Whitman 6-1, 6-1 in Flight 4.

Claudia Werner defeated Evie Biers 6-1, 6-1 in Flight 5. Bella Nelson downed Addie Palmer 6-3, 6-2 in Flight 6.

Christian's Allison Hill defeated Sylvie Mortimer 6-4, 6-4 in Flight 2 to grab the team's only singles victory.

Stevens went 2-1 in doubles action after withdrawing from the competition in Flight 2.

Ogle and Scott defeated Hill and Palmer 1-6, 6-3, 10-3 in Flight 1 while Elaina Carpenter and Natalie Miller bested Biers and Palmer 7-5, 6-1 in Flight 3.

Christian returns to action next Thursday against STM at Parkview, while Stevens hits the court next Tuesday against the Cavs at Parkview.