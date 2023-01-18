 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

121122-Wrestling09.JPG (copy)

Sturgis' Aiden Werlinger wrestles Caleb Rickenbach, of Hot Springs, in a 195 pound match during the Rapid City Area School Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 10 at The Monument.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Gregory at Kimball/White Lake;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Hemingford, Neb.;6:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Lyman;6:45 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at White River;7 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Little Wound;7:30 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Edgemont at Hemingford, Neb.;4 p.m.

Pine Ridge at St. Francis Indian;4:15 p.m.

Crow Creek at Dupree;5 p.m.

Bennett County at Todd County;5 p.m.

Custer at Newell;5:30 p.m.

Burke at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Hill City;6 p.m.

Wall at Philip;6 p.m.

Bison at Faith;6:30 p.m.

Wakpala at Harding County;6:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Timber Lake;6:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Tiospaye Topa;6:30 p.m.

White River at Gregory;6:45 p.m.

Douglas at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Spearfish, Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.

STM, Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at Red Cloud;5 p.m.

