Simeon Birnbaum received yet another national honor on Monday.

The Rapid City Stevens graduate was named to USA Today’s High School Sports Awards list as its Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Birnbaum capped his career for the Raiders with Class AA state championship medals in the 800-meter run, 1,600, 3,200 and the sprint medley relay. In his final race for the Raiders, he ran the 1600 in 4 minutes, 2.78 seconds to shatter a state track meet record set by Huron’s Rod DeHaveen (4:09.8) in 1984.

The University of Oregon signee kept up the momentum on the national stage. Birnbaum added sensational performances at the HOKA Festival of Miles, Brooks PR and Nike Outdoor Nationals.

At the Festival of Miles in St. Louis, Birnbaum ran the fourth fastest mile in U.S. high school history at 3:57.53 to win the event.

At Brooks, he ran a meet record 8:34.10 to win the high school boys two mile run with a meet record and the second fastest two mile in U.S. high school history.

At Nike Outdoor Nationals he competed in two events the men’s professional 1500 and the high school boys mile. Birnbaum finished third in the 1500 at 3:37.93 with the sixth fastest 1500 by a U.S. man under 20. In the mile, he won in 4:02.22 despite the rain to cap a sensational weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.