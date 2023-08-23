Belle Fourche opened the season with a straight-sets win over Sturgis Brown on Tuesday at Edwin Petranek Armory.

The Broncs defeated the Scoopers 25-22, 25-5, 25-21 to open the season on a high note.

Mataya Ward paced Belle Fourche with 18 kills and three aces. Sloan Young 11 added 11 kills while Reese Larson piled up 37 assists. Avery Cherveny totaled seven digs and Olivia Nehl added three aces.

Belle Fourche (1-0) hosts Lead-Deadwood on Thursday and the Scoopers (0-1) travel to Mitchell on Friday.

DOUGLAS 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Douglas opened the season on a high note Tuesday night with a straight-sets road victory over St. Thomas More.

The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 25-11, 25-13, 25-17.

No further information was provided from this game.

Douglas (1-0) returns to action Thursday at Rapid City Christian, while STM (0-1) hosts Hot Springs.

BON HOMME 3, WINNER 1: The Cavaliers picked up a road victory on Tuesday to open the year at Winner.

Bon Homme won 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.

No further information was provided from this game.

The Warriors (0-1) hope to bounce back on Thursday as they host Miller.

NEWELL 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Irrigators opened the year with a convincing victory over the Golddiggers in Lead.

Newell won 25-18, 25-9, 25-18.

No further information was provided from this game.

Newell (1-0) and Lead-Deadwood (0-1) return to action Saturday at the Custer Tournament.

MAHPIYA LUTA (RED CLOUD) vs. HILL CITY CANCELLED: Red Cloud cancelled school on Tuesday due to the heat, as a result the game was cancelled.

Hill City said in a Facebook post that a makeup date would be determined at a later date.

The Rangers return to action Saturday in the Comet Fall Volleyball Tournament at Rapid City Christian, while the Crusaders hit the court on Saturday at the Custer Tournament.