The Belle Fourche volleyball team seized momentum by narrowly taking the first set against Bowman County (N.D.) Tuesday at Edwin Petranek Armory.

The Broncs went on to claim a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 home victory in straight sets.

Mataya Ward led the Belle Fourche with 17 kills. Sloan Young added nine kills and Reese Larson finished the match with 20 assists.

Young also contributed two aces and Avery Cherveny tallied three aces.

Belle Fourche (6-3) returned to the floor on Thursday at Hot Springs.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, PHILIP 0: Rapid City Christian defeated Philip 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday at Hart Ranch.

Faith King pulled together a game all across the court for the Lady Comets with three aces, 15 kills, 19 assists and 19 digs.

Ana Egge also contributed five aces, 13 kills, 10 digs and an assist.

Christian (15-4) hosts Custer on Thursday while Philip (6-3) travels to play Harding County.

DUPREE 3, WALL 2: Wall jumped ahead and took the first set of its match against Dupree, but the Tigers battled back and pushed the game into five sets.

Dupree finished with a 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14 win.

No further information was provided from this match.

SPEARFISH 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: Spearfish defeated Lead-Deadwood in straight sets Tuesday night.

The Spartans won 25-10, 25-16, 25-15.

No further information was provided from this match.

HILL CITY 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: Hill City traveled to Hot Springs and finished the match in three sets with identical scores 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.

No further information was provided from this match.

RED CLOUD 3, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 0: Red Cloud defeated St. Francis Indian in straight sets Tuesday night.

Red Cloud took the win 25-23, 25-13, 25-8.

No further information was provided from this match.

WINNER 3, LYMAN 0: Winner won its game against Lyman 25-21, 25-18, 25-15.

No further information was provided from this match.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, TIMBER LAKE 0: Mobridge-Pollock swept Timber Lake for the win 25-13, 25-11, 25-13

No further information was provided from this match.

HARDING COUNTY 3, HETTINGER-SCRANTON (N.D.) 1: Harding County battled to a win in the fourth set against Hettinger-Scranton.

Harding County finished with the win, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19.

No further information was provided from this match.

LEMMON 3, MOTT-REGENT (N.D.) 0: Lemmon faced Mott-Regent and defeated the team Tuesday night.

Lemmon finished with the victory against the North Dakota team 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.

No further information was provided from this match.

WHITE RIVER 3, JONES COUNTY 1: Although Jones County pushed the game into four sets, White River secured the win 25-18, 25-23, 9-25, 25-23.

No further information was provided from this match.

PARKSTON 3, GREGORY 0: Parkston came away with the win against Gregory Tuesday night 25-21, 25-21, 25-22.

No further information was provided from this match.