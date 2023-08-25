Rapid City Christian kicked off its season with a straight-sets win over Douglas Thursday at Hart Ranch.

The Comets defeated the Patriots 25-16, 25-22, 25-17 to start the season on a high note and give new head coach Krystal Weber her first win with the program.

“One of our strengths is that we can distribute the ball to different hitters,” Weber said. “The setters gave the hitters the ball and we knew that they would put the ball on the court because that’s what they’ve been working hard at trying to do.”

The Comets held onto the lead throughout the first set by making scrappy plays to continue volleys and strong attacks.

Both teams tied the score four times at the beginning of the second set before the Comets broke away to build an eight-point lead, 20-12.

Douglas closed the gap with aces and strong returns but couldn’t take the second set.

The teams battled back and forth again at the beginning of the third. Douglas was able to tie up the score at 7 with a hit into the net from the Comets. Christian retook the lead with a kill through Patriot blockers that kept them in the lead.

“I’m feeling really excited and confident in our team this year,” Christian senior Ana Egge said. “It’s just fun that we have an offense that’s really versatile and we’re able to move the ball around. It just keeps everyone on their toes, and it makes the game a little more fun.”

Egge finished with 11 kills and 10 digs while Chloe Weber and Sophie DeWitt also served two aces.

Faith King paced the Comets with 12 kills and 19 assists. She also marked down two aces, two blocks and 12 digs.

Christian (1-0) hosts the Comet Fall Volleyball Tournament on Saturday while Douglas (1-1) travels to Huron.

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The St. Thomas More volleyball team moved into the win column with a straight-sets victory over Hot Springs Thursday at St. Thomas More High School.

The Cavaliers (1-1) won the match 25-7, 25-11, 25-7.

Enna Henry led STM with 12 assists and four aces. Leighton Sherr and Gretchen Henry added 10 and four digs, respectively. Madison Boyum tallied four blocks and five kills. Megan Lee racked up eight aces in the match.

The Bison (0-1) return to action on Saturday in the Custer Invitational while STM hits the court in the Comet Fall Volleyball Tournament at Hart Ranch.

BELLE FOURCHE 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Broncs remained unbeaten with a convincing victory over the Golddiggers at Edwin Petranek Armory.

Belle Fourche (2-0) won 25-7, 25-11, 25-7 behind a strong performance by Reese Larson. The senior led the team with eight aces and 20 assists.

Mataya Ward added 11 kills. Ward and Avery Cheverny each finished with six digs. Denali Larson chimed in with two blocks.

The Broncs return to the floor on Sept. 1 at Mobridge-Pollock while Lead-Deadwood hits the court Saturday at the Custer Invitational.

FAITH 3, LEMMON 0: The Longhorns won 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday at Faith Community Center.

No further information was provided from this match.

BURKE 3, COLOME 0: Burke won 25-18, 25-14, 26-24 at Colome High School Gym.

No further information was provided from this match.

VALENTINE (NEB.) 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: Valentine picked up a 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 victory over the Warriors at Warrior Center.

No further information was provided from this match.

DUPREE 3, PHILIP 0: No further information was provided from this match.

