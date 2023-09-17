Rapid City Christian’s Anna Egge and Faith King displayed well-rounded performances on the court against Red Cloud on Saturday in Pine Ridge.

The Comets won on the road in straight sets 25-14, 25-15, 25-6.

Egge led Christian with 13 kills and 10 digs while King tallied six kills, six digs and 21 assists. Egge, Kendall Glassbrenner and Paisley Griffith tallied four aces each.

Glassbrenner finished the night with nine kills while Moriah Coyle marked two aces and 16 assists. Libero Sophie DeWitt earned 10 digs and Chloe Webber had six.

Red Cloud did not provide individual stats from the match.

Christian (17-4) hosts Belle Fourche on Tuesday at Hart Ranch.

Red Cloud (1-11) faces Douglas in a road bout next Saturday.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: Rapid City Stevens lost to Sioux Falls Jefferson on Saturday in Sioux Falls

The Cavaliers downed the Raiders 25-12, 25-18, 25-9.

No further information was provided for this match.

Stevens (6-5) hosts rival Central to play for the third time on Thursday.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Central fell to Sioux Falls Roosevelt in straight sets Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt won 25-14, 25-13, 25-11.

No further information was provided for this game.

Central (5-12) faces rival Stevens for the third time on Thursday.

HILL CITY 3, JONES COUNTY 0: Jones County hosted Hill City and fell to the Rangers on Saturday.

Hill City won 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.

No further information was provided for this match.

Hill City (10-5) hosts Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.