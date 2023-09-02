Rapid City Christian remained unbeaten with three wins in the Gillette Invitational on Friday at Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyoming.
Christian (9-0) started the day by defeating Sheridan, Wyo. 25-17, 25-14 in two sets.
Later in the day the Comets dropped the first set against Scottsbluff, Neb. before battling back to take the match 20-25, 25-16, 15-9.
Christian also secured a 25-11, 25-16 victory over Glenrock, Wyo. in two sets.
Spearfish goes 2-1 on Day 1 in Gillette
Spearfish also found success in Wyoming and secured two wins.
The Spartans (2-6) took two-set wins against Moorcroft, Wyo. (25-11, 25-12) and Cheyenne Central, Wyo. (25-15, 25-16).
People are also reading…
But Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. captured a 25-23, 25-11 win over Spearfish.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Broncs fell to Mobridge-Pollick on the road Friday.
Mobridge-Pollock won 25-13, 25-8, 25-18.
No further information was provided from this game.
Belle Fourche (2-1) travels to St. Thomas More (4-4) on Tuesday.
Please remember to send stats, scores and summaries to sports@rapidcityjournal.com