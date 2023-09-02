Rapid City Christian remained unbeaten with three wins in the Gillette Invitational on Friday at Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyoming.

Christian (9-0) started the day by defeating Sheridan, Wyo. 25-17, 25-14 in two sets.

Later in the day the Comets dropped the first set against Scottsbluff, Neb. before battling back to take the match 20-25, 25-16, 15-9.

Christian also secured a 25-11, 25-16 victory over Glenrock, Wyo. in two sets.

Spearfish goes 2-1 on Day 1 in Gillette

Spearfish also found success in Wyoming and secured two wins.

The Spartans (2-6) took two-set wins against Moorcroft, Wyo. (25-11, 25-12) and Cheyenne Central, Wyo. (25-15, 25-16).

But Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. captured a 25-23, 25-11 win over Spearfish.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Broncs fell to Mobridge-Pollick on the road Friday.

Mobridge-Pollock won 25-13, 25-8, 25-18.

No further information was provided from this game.

Belle Fourche (2-1) travels to St. Thomas More (4-4) on Tuesday.