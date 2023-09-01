Newell battled to a fourth set against Custer, but the Wildcats came back to take the game Thursday night at the Austin Auditorium at Newell.

The Wildcats defeated the Irrigators 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18.

No further information was provided from this match.

Newell (2-3) hosts Oelrichs on Thursday and Custer (2-1) travels to Sturgis on Tuesday.

PIERRE 3, DOUGLAS 0: Douglas fell to Pierre T.F. Riggs while on the road Thursday night..

Pierre T.F. Riggs won 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.

No further information was provided from this game.

WALL 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Eagles won 25-15, 25-16, 25-10 Thursday at Lead-Deadwood High School.

No further information was provided from this match.

KADOKA AREA 3, PHILIP 0: Kadoka Area beat Philip 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 Thursday Kadoka Area High School.

No further information was provided from this match.

TIMBER LAKE 3, BISON 0: Timber Lake won 25-15, 25-15, 25-17 Thursday at Bison High School.

No further information was provided from this match.

GREGORY 3, LYMAN 1: While Lyman won the third set, Gregory won the game in four sets 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 Thursday at Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

No further information was provided from this match.

BURKE 3, KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE 1: The Cougars fought back after dropping the first set on Thursday at Burke High School.

Burke won 20-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21.

No further information was provided from this match.