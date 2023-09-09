Pool play for the Rapid City Volleyball Invitational wrapped up Friday night to seed the 16 participating teams into two brackets, gold and silver.

Douglas, Belle Fourche, Rapid City Christian, St. Thomas More and Custer secured spots in the gold bracket, which features the top eight teams from pool play. The Patriots went 2-1 to secure the No. 2 overall seed.

Rapid City Central, Lead-Deadwood, Lakota Tech, Hot Springs, Hill City, Kadoka Area, Rapid City Stevens and Red Cloud earned spots in the silver bracket, which features the bottom eight teams from pool play.

The invitational continues with bracket play Saturday at Summit Arena.

SILVER POOL

Lakota Tech defeated Lead-Deadwood 28-26, 25-11 to open play in the silver pool.

Douglas dropped a match to Dickinson (N.D.) 16-25, 25-17, 25-15.

Douglas stayed on the court and defeated the Golddiggers 25-18, 25-11.

Dickinson swept its next two games against Lakota Tech (25-9, 25-13) and Lead-Deadwood (25-7, 25-10).

Douglas ended the day with a 25-14, 25-13 victory over the Tatanka.

The No. 2-seeded Patriots play at 9 a.m. Saturday against Brookings in the gold bracket.

Lakota Tech is scheduled to play Hot Springs, while Lead-Deadwood faces Central. Both squads will play in the silver bracket.

WHITE POOL

Rapid City Christian kicked off pool play with a win over Brookings 25-23, 25-15.

Belle Fourche bested Kadoka Area 25-11, 25-21.

Christian knocked off the Kougars 25-14, 25-16

After losing to Brookings 25-19, 25-19, Belle Fourche knocked off the Lady Comets 25-17, 25-19.

Brookings knocked off Kadoka Area 26-24, 25-19 to wrap up play in the pool

Belle Fourche will square off with Christian in the gold bracket on Saturday.

Kadoka Area faces Hill City in the silver bracket.

RED POOL

Rapid City Central defeated the Custer 25-23, 26-24 to open play in the pool.

St. Thomas More downed Red Cloud 25-15, 25-23.

Central knocked off Red Cloud 25-16, 25-23.

Custer snuck past STM 26-24, 25-19. STM returned to the court after and defeated Central 25-14, 25-17.

Custer finished pool play with a 25-19, 25-19 win over Red Cloud 25-19, 25-19.

STM returns to action against Wartford City (N.D.) in the gold bracket Saturday. And Custer will face top-seeded Dickinson.

Central will take on Lead-Deadwood, while Red Cloud battles with Stevens in the silver bracket.

BLUE POOL

Rapid City Stevens and Hill City battled to three sets, and the Raiders finished with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-19 win.

Watford City defeated Hot Springs 25-22, 25-16, before downing Stevens 27-25, 28-26.

Hill City defeated Hot Springs 25-16, 25-12. Stevens then faced Hot Springs and secured a 25-8, 25-8 win.

The Rangers fought to another three-set match against Watford City and won 25-14, 21-25, 25-18.

On Saturday in the silver bracket, Hill City will play Kadoka Area, Stevens will face Red Cloud and Hot Springs will play Lakota Tech.

OTHER AREA MATCHES

PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 3, STURGIS BROWN 0: Sturgis fell to Pierre T.F. Riggs while on the road Friday night.

Pierre T.F. Riggs won 25-6, 25-9, 25-9.

No further information was provided from this game.

ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, SPEARFISH 0: Spearfish fell to Aberdeen Central on the road.

The Golden Eagles defeated the Spartans 27-25, 25-19, 25-20.

No further information was provided from this match.