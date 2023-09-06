The Douglas volleyball team outlasted Hill City in a match that went the distance on Tuesday in Box Elder.

The Patriots nabbed a 3-2 victory as they pushed back to take the final two sets.

Douglas defeated the Rangers 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-9.

The Patriots (3-6) and Rangers (4-3) return to action on Friday in the Rapid City Volleyball Tournament at Summit Arena.

BELLE FOURCHE 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Broncs rebounded after dropping the first set to pick up a victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Rapid City.

Belle Fourche won 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19.

Mataya Ward paced the Broncs with 12 kills, four aces and four blocks. Reese Larson added 20 assists and Avery Cherveny tallied 16 digs and two aces.

STM's Anna Henry finished with a game-high 22 assists. Megan Lee added 14 kills, Madison Boyum racked up four blocks and Alexa Sheer and Kelsey Linda each nabbed two aces.

The Cavs (5-9) and Broncs (3-1) hit the court on Friday in the Rapid City Volleyball Tournament at Summit Arena.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Comets continued their hot start to the season with a straight-sets win over the Spartans on Tuesday at Hart Ranch.

Christian won 25-21, 25-17, 25-23.

No individual stats were provided from the match.

The Comets (11-2) return to action in the Rapid City Volleyball Tournament on Friday at Summit Arena.

Spearfish (3-10) travels to face Aberdeen Central on Friday in Aberdeen.

HOT SPRINGS 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Lady Bison picked up a straight-sets win over the Crusaders Tuesday at Case Auditorium.

Hot Springs won 25-19, 25-12, 25-19..

No individual stats were provided from the contest.

The Bison (7-1) hit the court Thursday as they square off with Custer at Custer Armory.

Red Cloud (0-5) returns to action on Friday in the Rapid City Volleyball Tournament at Summit Arena.

HARDING COUNTY 3, BOWMAN COUNTY (N.D.) 0: The Ranchers secured a straight-sets victory over Bowman County in an interstate battle on Tuesday.

Harding County won 25-16, 28-26, 25-15.

The Ranchers (4-1) return to action Thursday at Edgemont.

LEMMON 3, McINTOSH 0: Lemmon picked up a straight-sets win over its crosstown foe Tuesday at the Armory.

The Cowgirls won 25-4, 25-10, 25-9.

No individual stats were provided from the contest.

The Tigers (1-5) return to action on Saturday in the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational.

Lemmon (2-2) hits the court on Friday in the Rapid City Invitational at Summit Arena.

PHILIP 3, JONES COUNTY 1: The Lady Scotties fended off the Coyotes on Tuesday in Philip.

Philip won 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17.

No individual stats were provided from the contest.

The Lady Scotties (2-1) return to action Thursday against Stanley County at Parkview Auditorium.

Jones County (0-4) hits the court on Saturday in the Philip Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

FAITH 3, HETTINGER/SCRANTON (N.D.) 1: The Lady Longhorns remained unbeaten with a convincing win over Hettinger/Scranton at the Faith Community Center.

Faith won 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-20.

No individual stats were made available from the contest.

The Longhorns (4-0) return to action on Saturday in the Philip Invitational Volleyball Tournament.

LYMAN 3, COLOME 0: The Raiders cruised to a straight-sets victory on Tuesday at Lyman High School.

Lyman won 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.

Individual stats were not made available from the contest.

The Raiders (3-3) return to action on Thursday at New Underwood.

POTTER COUNTY 3, TIMBERLAKE 1: The Battlers edged out the Panthers on Tuesday at Timber Lake.

Potter County won 17-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22.

No individual stats were made available from the contest.

Timber Lake (2-2) returns to action Thursday against Herreid/Selby Area at Selby High School