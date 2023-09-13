The crowd grew louder as the Douglas volleyball team moved into the fourth set with a 2-1 lead over Rapid City Central at Douglas High School.

Gabriela Grabowska-Hoyle seized the momentum at the net and led the Patriots to their first win over Central since 2015 in five sets.

Douglas claimed a 3-1 victory, taking the match 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18.

“She’s one of our captains, and she’s a go-to player,” Douglas head coach Sarah Tucker said of Grabowska-Hoyle. “We know she can put the ball down, and she's got a good strong block. She knows her role, does it very well, and she's a great leader on our floor.”

The senior middle hitter finished the night with 12 kills and seven blocks.

“This one feels really good,” Grabowska-Hoyle said. “It's the first time we've beaten Central since I've been in high school. We really wanted this one last year, and we didn't get it. But this year, we knew that it was one that we needed to get.”

The Patriots (6-8) boast a lineup littered with upperclassmen. Along with Grabowska-Hoyle, seven seniors and three juniors fill the roster.

“Six of our seniors have played together since sixth grade,” Tucker said. “Making this last year for them special is really important to me, but we're here to win. They know what they need to do. If a younger classman is better, they’re OK with that. They're ready to cheer them on and do what they need to do to get that win.”

Junior Kaylee Lancial tallied ten kills and four aces for Douglas, while senior Bailey Clark added seven kills.

Chloe Shreve contributed 11 digs, setter Rayna Johnson put up 20 assists and Emma Odegard racked up 14 kills.

Central (5-11) battled to win the second set but couldn’t hold up against the Patriots.

Even though they didn’t come away with the win, Cobblers head coach Hope Hammerbeck was happy with her team's effort.

“It honestly feels really nice watching them compete and battle,” Hammerbeck said. “It’s a win in my book, even though the scoreboard doesn’t show the W.”

Facing Grabowska-Hoyle across the net for most of the match, freshman Leah Landry held her own for Central.

Hammerbeck moved Landry up to varsity this weekend and was pleased with her effort.

“She knew what her goals and expectations were,” Hammerbeck said. “She exceeded those expectations, especially as a freshman. That's a really exciting thing to see as a coach.”

Landry tallied three kills on 14 attacks, contributing two solo and four assisted blocks. Mady Wolfe pitched in with ten kills, and Abrianna Harvison finished with four kills on 17 attacks. Libero Katelyn Haumschild nabbed 23 digs.

Central returns to action with a pair of East River matches this weekend on Friday at Sioux Falls Jefferson and Saturday at Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

“The biggest thing that I'm going to tell my girls is to keep that energy and that competition,” Hammerbeck said. “I don't want that to fall going into the weekend.”

Douglas plans to focus on the little things as it benefits from some time off before hosting Red Cloud on Sept. 23.

“We've got a whole slug of practices coming our way,” Tucker said. “So we’ll be fine-tuning what we messed up on tonight and getting ready.”