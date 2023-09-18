The Faith volleyball team moved into the Class B South Dakota Media Poll on Monday
The Longhorns (10-0) entered the rankings at No. 5 and are one of two three unbeaten teams ranked in their class.
Here is the South Dakota Media poll for the week of Sept. 18. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (14) 10-0 70 1
2. S.F. Jefferson 7-0 56 2
3. S.F. Washington 5-1 42 3
4. Watertown 6-3 16 4
5. S.F. Roosevelt 6-5 10 RV
Receiving votes: O'Gorman (4-1) 7; Pierre (7-2) 6; Huron (6-3) 2; S.F. Lincoln (6-5) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 15-1 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-1 50 2
3. Wagner 12-2 40 3
4. Dell Rapids 7-1 33 4
5. Madison 11-2 11 5
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes (14-1) 3; Miller (10-2) 2; Aberdeen Roncalli (7-1) 1
CLASS B
1. Warner (13) 16-0 69 1
2. Chester Area (1) 13-0 57 2
3. Northwestern 12-5 36 3
4. Colman-Egan 7-2 24 5
5. Faith 10-0 12 RV
Receiving votes: Burke (10-3) 6; Wolsey-Wessington (8-2) 2; Castlewood (9-4) 2; Hitchcock-Tulare (11-3) 1
Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com