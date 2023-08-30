A rowdy crowd set the tone for Tuesday night’s volleyball match between rivals Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central at Naasz Gym.

Isabell Higgens seized on the momentum to set the tone for the Raiders and lead her squad to their first win on the young season.

Stevens won 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 in a straight-sets road victory.

“She’s a team captain,” Stevens head coach Elizabeth Pendegraft said of Higgins. “She’s been playing varsity since she was a sophomore. So she sets thee tone out there.”

The senior setter finished the night with six kills, six digs, 12 assists and one block in an all-around effort for the Raiders.

“We play so much better when we’re having fun,” Higgins said. “When we have a lot of energy we run stuff that we normally won’t if we’re trying to play it safe. It really just makes us work together as a team.”

The Raiders (1-2) and Cobblers (0-3) both return to action on Friday in the Gillette Volleyball Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.

Central battled throughout the contest and held a lead for the majority of the second set but couldn’t hold on against an experienced Stevens lineup.

Cobblers head coach Hope Hammerbeck said despite the outcome she’s seen incremental improvement from her young team.

“I feel like the girls have that buy-in to the program and buy-in to themselves,” Hammerbeck said. “They’re to the point where they really want to compete and they really want to win.”

Stevens benefitted in the match from a lineup littered with upperclassmen.

Eight of the Raiders’ 11 players are seniors and two are juniors. Their youngest player is a sophomore.

“It helped a lot,” Pendegrat said. “We have eight seniors, they’re all good kids and all leaders. That helps out a bunch.”

Higgins said the camaraderie and familiarity on the roster leads to comfortability on the court.

“It definitely impacts the team’s energy,” she said. “Everybody knows what the environment is like and it really helps push us through.”

Pendegrat felt like Stevens didn't play its best match on Tuesday night but hopes the confidence boosters helps the squad as they travel west for a busy weekend.

She added that the biggest focus points for the next few days of practice is perfecting timing.

"I definitely think that we're gonna have to work on our defense and blocking," Higgins said. "To do that, we're going to need to get in more shape so we can continue that (intensity) through all of our sets."

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, ALLIANCE (NEB.) 0: The Comets remained unbeaten with a convincing 25-15, 25-23, 25-14 in an out-of-state contest with Alliance on Tuesday.

Faith King led Christian with 19 assists, 14 kills, two blocks and 10 digs. Anna Egge added 11 kills while Moriah Coyle totaled 19 assists and eight digs.

Christian (6-0) returns to the floor on Saturday in the Gillette Volleyball Tournament.

KADOKA AREA 3, LITTLE WOUND 0: The Kougars cruised to a straight-sets victory on Tuesday at home against Little Wound.

Kadoka Area won 25-9, 25-9, 25-13.

The Kougars (1-0) return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday as they host Philip. The Lady Mustangs (0-1) are back on Sept. 2 in a triangular at Stanley County.

PLATTE-GEDDES 3, TODD COUNTY 0: Platte-Geddes picked up a straight-sets win over the Lady Falcons on Tuesday.

No further information was provided from this match.

Todd County (0-3) returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday as it hosts McLaughlin.

PINE RIDGE 3, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 0: The Lady Thorpes remained unbeaten with a straight-sets win over the Lady Warriors on Tuesday in Pine Ridge.

Pine Ridge won 25-14, 25-22, 25-13.

The Thorpes (2-0) return to action at 11:30 a.m. Saturday as they host Standing Rock, N.D., while St. Francis Indian (0-2) is back in action on Saturday in the Gregory Invitational.

FAITH 3, BISON 0: The Lady Longhorns swept the Bison on Tuesday at the Faith Community Center.

Faith won 25-10, 25-8, 25-15.

The Lady Longhorns (2-0) travel to face McIntosh at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, while Bison hosts Timber Lake at Bison High School.

WALL 3, JONES COUNTY 0: The Lady Eagles earned a straight-sets win over the Coyotes on Tuesday in Wall.

Wall won 25-23, 26-24, 25-12.

The Lady Eagles (3-0) travel to face Lead-Deadwood at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Lead. The Coyotes (0-3) return to action on Sept. 5 in a road contest at Philip.

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, STURGIS BROWN 1: The Cavaliers outlasted the Scoopers on Tuesday at West Gym.

St. Thomas More won 18-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18 to pick up the road victory.

STM (4-4) hosts Belle Fourche at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5. Sturgis (0-7) hosts Red Cloud at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

DOUGLAS 3, CUSTER 0: The Patriots picked up a straight-sets win over the Wildcats on Tuesday at Custer Armory.

Douglas won 25-21, 25-16, 25-8.

The Patriots (2-5) travel to face Pierre T.F. Riggs on Thursday in the state's capital, while Custer (1-1) travels to Newell.

HILL CITY 3, SPEARFISH 2: The Rangers battled to pick up a road win on Thursday against the Spartans.

Hill City won 25-18, 30-32, 22-25, 25-20, 15-11 in a five-set match.

The Rangers (2-2) return to action on Sept. 5 at Douglas, while Spearfish hits the court Friday in the Gillette Invitational.

BENNETT COUNTY 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Lady Warriors picked up a convincing win over the Tigers on Tuesday at the Warrior Center.

Bennett County won 25-9, 25-15, 25-17.

The Lady Warriors (1-3) return to action on Sept. 7 when they host Lakota Tech. The Tigers hit the court at 6 p.m. Thursday at White River.

BURKE 3, WINNER 0: The Cougars cruised to home win over the Warriors.

Burke won 25-16, 25-15, 25-18.

The fourth-ranked Cougars (2-0) host Kimball/White Lake at 5:15 p.m. MT on Thursday. Winner (0-3) hits the floor at 5 p.m. Thursday at Valentine, Neb.

MCLAUGHLIN 3, DUPREE 0: McLaughlin earned a straight-sets win in a closely contest match on Tuesday.

The Mustangs won 26-24, 25-23, 26-24.

McLaughlin (2-1) returns to action at 5:15 p.m. as it hosts Herreid/Selby Area. The Tigers (0-2) host Bison at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7.

HOT SPRINGS 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Lady Bison cruised to a victor over the Golddiggers on Tuesday at Case Auditorium.

Hot Springs won 25-16, 25-20, 25-17.

The Lady Bison (6-1) return to action at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 as they host Red Cloud. Lead-Deadwood (1-4) hits the floor Thursday at Wall.