Sioux Falls Jefferson, the top-ranked team in Class AA, kept its record unblemished in a home match against Rapid City Central on Friday.

The Cavaliers beat the Cobblers in straight sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-7.

Jefferson’s Emory Brosnahan displayed her skills all around the court. She led the team with 10 kills while also tallying two blocks, seven digs and three aces.

Mya Hejl put up seven kills and four blocks. Lizzy Spah finished with five kills and two blocks.

Presly Pastian contributed 30 assists.

Broke Bowen finished the match with four aces while Cora Hokenstad recorded 18 digs.

Central (5-12) plays Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Sioux Falls Roosevelt took the first two sets of its match against Rapid City Stevens, but the Raiders continued to fight.

Stevens secured the third set to move the game into a fourth.

Roosevelt won the game 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10

Stevens (6-3) faces Sioux Falls Jefferson for another road match on Saturday.

EDGEMONT 3, LITTLE WOUND 0: The Mustangs fell to Edgemont on the road Friday.

Edgemont won 25-12, 25-10, 25-11.

No further information was provided for this match.

Little Wound (0-6) plays Oelrichs on Monday.