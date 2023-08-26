Krystal Weber has built a volleyball program before, but the Rapid City Christian job is different.

Elizabeth Kieffer decided to retire this offseason after four years leading the Comets, and activities director Kyle Courtney elevated Weber to serve as the school’s next head coach.

Weber boasts two decades of coaching experience, but she’s used to starting from scratch rather than taking the mantle at a program with an established culture.

“It’s just a great culture,” Weber said. “You walk into the gym, and there’s just something special about this place that I haven’t seen in any other place that I’ve been.”

Over the last 20 years, Weber taught and coached at schools in Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota.

She started her career in Nebraska before relocating to the Volunteer State.

After an eight-year stint outside of Nashville, the Webers wanted to move closer to family in Nebraska as their kids started high school. They found a home in the midwest in South Dakota.

For the last four years, Weber coached club volleyball in Rapid City.

Last summer, she volunteered with Kieffer’s Comets, starting her involvement with the school.

While volunteering, she said she saw the culture that the team created, which was similar to what she worked to produce with other groups in the past.

Senior Ana Egge said Weber’s been a fantastic coach and has been breaking things down in practice before their first game. They focused on things like setting the ball to different attackers, passing it well, and getting feet under it.

“She’s just helping us through the basics and bringing us together as a team to function and execute as a team,” Egge said. “Just really bring that spirit and drive to win.”

Last year, Christian started its season with nine straight wins and went on a 10-game winning streak after the Gillette Volleyball Tournament.

It secured a spot in the Class A SoDak 16 but fell to Elk Point-Jefferson and finished with a 29-7 record.

“The team is already here,” Weber said. “It’s just teaching them to play together, teaching them to use everybody, and having them understand that if they play together as a team, they’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

She told the team they aren’t rebuilding this year, they’re reloading. Many girls who got quality time last year on the court returned to starting positions.

Transfers and freshmen stepped into open spots and melded well with the team.

Weber is also coaching her daughter, Chloe Weber, for the first time this season.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to give her credit because it’s coach all the time with me,” Krystal Weber said. “So I have some moms on the team that stepped up this summer and (told her), ‘We’ll be your volleyball mom so that your mom can focus on her job.’”

But even with a few new experiences, some things remain the same, like the feeling of playing the first game.

“You would think that the first match of the season would get easier as you go,” Krystal Weber said. “Every year, the first match of the season just makes you sick all day long, waiting for it to get here.”

But Krystal Weber quickly relaxed once the team stepped on the court and played like she knew they could.

The Comets opened the season with a straight-sets victory over Douglas at home.

They return to action Saturday in the Comet Fall Volleyball Tournament.