No teams from Western South Dakota received a nod in the latest South Dakota Media volleyball poll.
In Class B, Burke and undefeated Faith received five votes each but missed out on the top five.
Presented here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 11, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (15) 8-0 75 1
2. S.F. Jefferson 4-0 60 3
3. S.F. Washington 3-1 43 2
4. Watertown 6-2 31 4
5. Huron 6-1 10 5
Receiving votes: S.F. Lincoln (5-4) 4; S.F. Roosevelt (3-4) 1; Aberdeen Central (6-1) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (15) 12-1 75 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-0 54 2
3. Wagner 8-1 45 3
4. Dell Rapids 5-1 30 4
5. Madison 9-2 10 5
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes (6-1) 6; Mobridge-Pollock (8-0) 5
CLASS B
1. Warner (14) 15-0 74 1
2. Chester Area (1) 11-0 61 2
3. Northwestern 7-3 44 3
4. Castlewood 6-1 22 RV
5. Colman-Egan 4-1 12 5
Receiving votes: Burke (9-3) 5; Faith (9-0) 5; Wolsey-Wessington (7-2) 2
