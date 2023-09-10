Rapid City Stevens needed four points to cap a perfect Saturday at the Rapid City Volleyball Invitational with a silver bracket title at Summit Arena.

Alexis Lengkeek drove Stevens forward with two straight aces, and her teammates scored on her next two volleys to seal the deal.

Stevens took the set to defeat rival Rapid City Central 25-21, 25-14 in straight sets.

“It's really nice when she can shine because her role on our team is to serve,” Stevens head coach Elizabeth Pendegraft said. “When she goes in there and gets multiple points, it's reassuring for her that ‘I got my position, and I am part of the team.’”

Both teams battled for each point, tying up the score six times throughout the first set.

In the opening set, Central (5-10) started to break away and gained a 14-10 advantage but saw its lead whittle away.

Stevens (6-3) closed out the first set with a roll hit from Caelyn Harmon and an attack from Brienna Brewer, carrying its momentum into a solid second set.

Central head coach Hope Hammerbeck said the Cobblers have been switching up rotations and putting people in different spots to determine what works best.

“I've got some younger people coming up, which is very good for our program,” she said. “I'm really hoping that the girls can embrace the change and really put in that work to be successful because we're so close.”

Mady Wolfe, Caylea Schartz and Jocelyn Van Dam contributed two kills each for the Cobblers. Kaydence Johnson tallied up 18 assists, while Hannah Lapp recorded 12.

Central faces Douglas in a road bout on Tuesday in Box Elder.

Stevens entered bracket play with a chip on its shoulder after missing out on the opportunity to play in the gold bracket.

“Our girls wanted to be in gold,” Pendegraft said. “So they had something to prove and came out on fire. I think they played real solid all day.”

Stevens opened the day with a 25-10, 25-15 victory over Red Cloud and downed Hill City 25-11, 25-16 to reach the bracket final. The Raiders nabbed straight-sets wins in all three Saturday matches and went 5-1 in the tournament.

Stevens travels to play Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.

Silver Bracket Results

Round 1

No. 9 seed Rapid City Central 25-13, 25-12 over No. 16 seed Lead-Deadwood

No. 13 seed Hot Springs 26-16, 27-25 over No. 12 seed Lakota Tech

No. 10 seed Hill City 25-11, 25-20 over No. 15 Kadoka Area

No. 11 seed Rapid City Stevens 25-10, 25-15 over No. 14 seed Red Cloud

Semifinals

No. 9 seed Rapid City Central 23-13, 25-12 over No. 13 seed Hot Springs

No. 11 seed Rapid City Stevens 25-11, 25-16 over No. 10 seed Hill City

Comets fall in gold-bracket semis

Rapid City Christian jumped out to an early lead in both sets against Dickinson (N.D.) in its semifinal match of the Rapid City Volleyball Invitational gold bracket Saturday at Summit Arena.

Dickinson came from behind in both sets to secure a 25-22, 25-22 victory and advance to the tournament championship. Brookings fended off Dickinson to claim the tournament title.

“When we get away from those strengths and revert to bad habits with our fundamentals, we don't play very well,” Christian head coach Krystal Weber said. “Friday, we didn't play well all day, but we were able to make it into the gold bracket.”

The Lady Comets (14-4) pushed to a 13-9 lead with a kill from Chloe Weber, but Dickinson slowly started to close the gap, finishing the set with an ace and a block.

Lydia Williams and Faith King contributed kills for Christian in the second set to give their squad an early lead before Dickinson stormed back.

“I was extremely proud of those two,” Weber said of Williams and King. “They just kept swinging against Dickinson instead of stepping back and trying to tip and play the safe ball. They kept going at it, and they definitely were a big part of keeping us in that game when we weren't playing our best.”

Christian returns to the court Tuesday as it hosts Philip at Hart Ranch.

“Our four losses have come at two tournaments on the weekend,” Weber said. “We have to figure out how we can stay mentally focused for multiple matches in a day.”

After besting St. Thomas More, Brookings handed Dickinson its only loss during the tournament to win the gold bracket 25-16, 25-15.

Gold Bracket Results

First Round

No. 1 seed Dickinson 25-14, 26-24 over No. 8 seed Custer

No. 5 seed Christian 25-11, 25-19 over No. 4 seed Belle Fourche

No. 7 seed Brookings 25-23, 25-18 over No. 2 seed Douglas

No. 6 seed St. Thomas More 25-19, 18-25, 25-16 over No. 3 seed Wartford City (N.D.)

Semifinals

No. 7 seed Brookings 25-11, 25-16 over No. 6 seed St. Thomas More

No. 1 seed Dickinson 25-22, 25-22 over No. 5 seed Christian

Championship

No. 7 seed Brookings 25-17, 25-15 over No. 1 seed Dickinson