Burke was the only West River volleyball team ranked in Monday's high school volleyball media poll.
The Cougars (1-0) remained ranked fourth in Class B.
Here is the poll for the week of Aug. 28, 2023. Teams area listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Next week’s poll will come out on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday.
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (13) 5-0 73 1
2. S.F. Washington (2) 0-0 55 2
3. S.F. Jefferson 1-0 49 3
4. S.F. Roosevelt 1-0 24 RV
5. Watertown 3-1 9 RV
Receiving votes: Pierre (2-0) 5; O'Gorman (1-1) 4; S.F. Lincoln (3-2) 3; Aberdeen Central (3-0) 2; Huron (4-0) 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 4-1 74 1
2. Dakota Valley 1-0 57 2
3. Wagner 4-1 32 3
4. Dell Rapids (1) 2-0 30 RV
5. Madison 6-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 6; Miller (2-0) 5; Platte-Geddes (3-0) 5
CLASS B
1. Warner (14) 5-0 74 1
2. Chester Area (1) 5-0 60 2
3. Northwestern 4-2 38 3
4. Burke 1-0 27 4
5. Castlewood 2-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Colman-Egan (1-0) 11; Wolsey-Wessington (1-1) 1; Faulkton Area (1-0) 1
