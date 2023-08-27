The Rapid City Central volleyball team stayed close with Pierre T.F. Riggs for two sets, battling to close its deficit, but struggled with its serves on Saturday at the Naasz Gymnasium.

The Governors hung on in straight-sets to win 25-21, 25-12, 25-23.

Serves into the net and out of bounds impacted Central’s momentum after winning the ball back, especially nearing the end of each set.

“I always tell the girls that serves are the one thing that is in your individual control, where we kind of have the power on our side of the net,” Central head coach Hope Hammerbeck said. “That’s something that we practice every day, and we’re definitely going to be working on that this week.”

The Cobblers started the opening set with a 5-1 lead before the Governors tied up the score and took the lead. Pierre then scored seven unanswered points.

After falling behind, the Cobblers pulled themselves and cut their deficit to 23-21. But a serve into the net gave the ball back to the Governors at set point and they claimed the set with a play at the net.

Pierre took control of the second set early and jumped out to a 7-1 lead. The Govs kept up the momentum and finished the frame 13 points ahead of the Cobblers.

“I always tell the girls, we want to have organized chaos,” Hammerbeck said. “I felt like during the second set, we just had chaos. We did shift some things with our coverage and defense based on what Pierre was running offensively, and I feel like that helped us a lot in the third set.”

Central worked to keep the third set closer but fell behind by seven points.

Even from behind, the Cobblers didn’t falter. They responded with runs of four and five points aided by two aces from Elli Nelson and three from libero Katelyn Haumschild.

Jocelyn Van Dam evened the set up at 23-23 with a kill, but Pierre’s Campbell Boddicker returned the attack, hitting the ball to the floor for the point and serve. She then wrapped up the match with an ace.

Caylea Schartz racked up seven kills and two solo blocks to lead Central. Mady Wolfe finished with five kills and added two assisted blocks. Kaydence Johnson contributed ten assists and an ace.

Reese Terwilliger led the Governors with eight kills and an ace. Boddicker and Abigail Kropp finished close behind with six kills each.

Central returns to the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday as it hosts rival Rapid City Stevens at Naasz Gymnasium.

Comet Fall Volleyball Tournament

Rapid City Christian won the Comet Fall Volleyball Tournament Saturday at Hart Ranch.

The Comets (5-0) secured four wins on the day.

Hill City took third place, St. Thomas More placed fourth, New Underwood finished fifth and St. Francis Indian finished sixth.

Pool 1

Christian defeated New Underwood 25-8, 25-13.

Hill City defeated New Underwood 25-7.

The Comets snuck past the Rangers 25-23, 25-20 to win the pool.

Pool 2

Chadron defeated STM (25-10, 25-16) and St. Francis Indian (25-13, 25-21).

STM bested St. Francis Indian 25-18, 25-8.

Bracket play: Second seed STM beat the third seed New Underwood (25-12, 25-7). STM then played the first seed Christian and the Comets won 25-8, 25-9.

Hill City won against St. Francis 25-10 and 25-11. The Rangers advanced to face Chadron and pushed the game into three sets, Chadron won 25-19, 19-25, 25-21.

Fifth place match: New Underwood beat St. Francis 25-22, 25-20.

Third place match: Hill City secured third place after playing STM 25-11, 25-13.

First place match: Christian won against Chadron 25-22, 25-18.

Huron volleyball invitational

Douglas, Sturgis and Spearfish participated in the Huron Volleyball Invitational Saturday at Huron. Each team played four matches.

Spearfish: The Spartans played three sets against Mitchell. They won the first set but Mitchell took the next two 20-25, 25-19, 26-24.

Spearfish lost to Watertown 25-18, 25-12 and to Harrisburg 25-13, 25-22.

Chester took the first set 25-13 but Spearfish won the second 25-21. The game continued to a third set but Chester beat the Spartans 25-17.

Douglas: The Patriots played the host school Huron and . They fell short against Brookings, finishing 25-21 both sets.

Douglas lost to Northwestern 25-20, 25-19 and Harrisburg also beat them 25-14, 25-16.

Sturgis: The Scoopers also faced Huron and lost 25-14, 25-19. Brandon Valley beat Sturgis with both sets ending at 25-10.

Chester defeated Sturgis 25-11, 25-15. Sioux Falls Lincoln also took a win against the Scoopers 25-12, 25-11.