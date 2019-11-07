After a dominant regular season, the Hill City volleyball team punched its ticket to the SoDak 16 round of the Class A playoffs as it earned a straight-set victory Thursday night in Hill City.
The Rangers kicked off the match with a 25-16 win in the first set, took the second 25-7 and closed it out with a 25-13 third.
Hailey Wathen paced Hill City with 10 kills, four aces and a block, while Dale Schrier chipped in with eight kills, two aces and a pair of blocks.
The Rangers had a balanced attack all evening as Holly Peckosh added six kills and the duo of Emily Siemonsma and Marie Peckosh finished with five apiece.
Hill City will play Elk Point Jefferson in the first round of the SoDak 16 Tuesday night.
Region 7A
Winner, Pine Ridge advance to SoDak 16
Winner and Pine Ridge earned their way into the next round of the playoffs with a pair of straight set wins on Thursday.
The Warriors punched their ticket with a 25-3, 25-11 and 25-10 victory over Red Cloud, while the Thorpes defeated Little Wound 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19.
Winner will host Hamlin in the first round of the SoDak 16 Tuesday, while Pine Ridge hosts Groton Area.
Region 8B
Longhorns, Cowgirls earn their spots
Faith and Lemmon advanced to the SoDak 16 as the Longhorns cruised past Harding County, while the Cowgirls had a tougher time dropping Timber Lake.
Faith opened its match with the Ranchers with 25-8 win, before closing out the match with 25-21 and 25-8 victories.
For Lemmon, the path to the next round of action wasn’t as easy it scored a hard fought five-setter over the Panthers.
The Cowgirls had little trouble in a 25-7 win in the first, before Timber Lake took the next two 25-14 and 25-19.
Lemmon regained the momentum with a 25-19 win in the fourth and closed it out with a 15-7 fifth set.
Faith will take on White River in the next round, while Lemmon is at top-ranked Northwestern.
Region 7B
White River, Kadoka win SoDak qualifiers
White River and Kadoka Area continued to roll as they each earned victories in their SoDak 16 qualifying matchups Thursday night.
The Tigers dropped New Underwood in four sets (25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22), while the Kougars shut out Philip, 25-14, 25-10 and 25-16.
Kadoka Area will play Bridgewater-Emery in its SoDak 16 matchup on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, STURGIS 0: The Cobblers closed out the regular season with a win over the Scoopers Thursday night in Rapid City.
Central took the match with scores of 25-6, 25-20 and 25-8.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Cobblers closed out the regular season at 12-19, while Sturgis finished at 11-19.
Both teams await the announcement of the Class AA SoDak 16 matchups.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SPEARFISH 0: Rapid City Stevens had no trouble closing out the regular season as it dropped Spearfish in straight sets.
The Raiders defeated the Spartans 25-8, 25-18 and 25-14.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Stevens finished the regular season at 21-10, while Spearfish closed it out with a 6-26 record
The Raiders will also await the SoDak 16 matchup announcement, with the playoffs kicking off Thursday.