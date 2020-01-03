Hill City girls' balance too much for RC Christian

Hill City had three players score in double figures, but the Rangers needed every bit of their balance by the time Friday’s 60-54 win over Rapid City Christian was done.

Olivia Kieffer dropped 38 points on Hill City, singlehandedly willing the Comets back into the game in the third quarter after the Rangers saw their 14-point lead evaporate due to Kieffer’s hot shooting hand.

By the time the final horn sounded, Hill City breathed a sigh of relief, having grabbed an important Region 8A win from Christian.

“You’re never really satisfied, but we’re happy with the win,” Ranger coach Wade Ginsbach said. “Our girls played their hearts out all the way through, but our consistency needs to improve.

“Rapid City Christian is much improved. They’re doing some good things on offense, and on defense, they took away our posts. We had to find different ways to attack them.”

Ginsbach would’ve liked to see his team push Kieffer left, in particular, but that proved to be a struggle once the Comet guard got going on offense. Five of her 14 field goals made came from beyond the 3-point arc. A 5-of-7 effort from the free throw line rounded out her 38-point night.