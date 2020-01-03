Hill City girls' balance too much for RC Christian

Hill City had three players score in double figures, but the Rangers needed every bit of their balance by the time Friday’s 60-54 win over Rapid City Christian was done.
Olivia Kieffer dropped 38 points on Hill City, singlehandedly willing the Comets back into the game in the third quarter after the Rangers saw their 14-point lead evaporate due to Kieffer’s hot shooting hand.
By the time the final horn sounded, Hill City breathed a sigh of relief, having grabbed an important Region 8A win from Christian.
“You’re never really satisfied, but we’re happy with the win,” Ranger coach Wade Ginsbach said. “Our girls played their hearts out all the way through, but our consistency needs to improve.
“Rapid City Christian is much improved. They’re doing some good things on offense, and on defense, they took away our posts. We had to find different ways to attack them.”
Ginsbach would’ve liked to see his team push Kieffer left, in particular, but that proved to be a struggle once the Comet guard got going on offense. Five of her 14 field goals made came from beyond the 3-point arc. A 5-of-7 effort from the free throw line rounded out her 38-point night.
“She pretty much a handful for everyone,” Ginsbach said. “She can play; we knew that coming in. We’ve got to make her go left. When she goes left, she wants to pass more than drive.
“We really didn’t execute our game plan on her until about halfway through the fourth quarter.”
The contest was a game of wills through the first two quarters.
Hill City pressed Christian into 12 first-half turnovers, but cool shooting kept the Rangers from gathering much of a lead off their defensive efforts. The visitors didn’t take their first lead until Kadyn Comer hit a jumper for a 14-13 lead with 6:42 left in the opening half.
“Hill City pressures the ball so well,” Comets coach A.J. Trennepohl said. “They’re so athletic.”
Hill City scored seven straight points midway through the third quarter to double its lead from 29-22 to 36-22. Whitney Edwards sandwiched two buckets around three points scored by the Rangers’ Hailey Wathen, who finished with a team-high 21 points, as Hill City looked like it was going to run away from Christian.
Then with under four minutes left in the third quarter, Keiffer found her range.
The Comet freshman scored 11 points during a 14-3 run that pulled Christian within 39-36 at the end of the third quarter. She kept rolling in the fourth quarter, adding another 15 points to keep the Comets within striking distance of the Rangers.
“It just comes down to timely shots and we kept ourselves in the game,” Trennepohl said. ‘We got to the right spots and threw it to the open girls. It’s as simple as that.”
Hill City countered by pounding the ball inside to Wathen and Edwards, who finished with 10 points, to keep its lead at five or more in the final quarter.
Comer, who was busy trying to cool off Keiffer at the defensive end, found a way to make critical contributions on offense. She scored six of her 13 points in the final two minutes, including a pair of free throws with 20.9 seconds left that made it a three-possession game.
Kieffer cut the Rangers’ lead to 57-55 with a 3-point play with 14.9 seconds left in the game, but Comer deftly broke the Comets press and her pass to Wathen led to a 3-point play that upped Hill City’s lead to 60-52 with five ticks remaining.
“Comer is a great-on-the-ball defender and she’s smart,” Ginsbach said. “But we had some other people step in and help her when she’d get screened.
The Rangers (4-2) turn around and play a tough Kadoka Area squad today at Hill City. The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. The Comets (1-3) play at New Underwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday.