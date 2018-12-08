The Hill City girls’ basketball team came back in the second half to pick up a close 61-59 win over the Lady Crusaders for its first win of the season Saturday in Hill City.
Red Cloud led 36-29 at halftime and 51-46 going into the fourth quarter. The Rangers led by five late before holding off the Lady Crusaders in the last couple of minutes.
Hill City had four players score in double figures, led by freshman Abby Siemonsma with 13 points, Kayden Comer with 12 and Faith Yeargan and Whitney Edwards with 10 points each.
Sharissa Haas led Red Cloud with 13, followed by Moriah Morrisette with 10.
Hilly City, 1-1, hosts New Underwood Thursday, while Red Cloud, 0-1, is at the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City Wednesday through Saturday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 58, HARDING COUNTY 21: The Golddiggers opened the season with a big win over the Ranchers Saturday in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood led 37-10 at the halftime break.
The Golddiggers were led by Anna Campbell with 12 points, Carly Mehlberg with 11 points, four steals and five rebounds and Alexis Morrison with 11 points. Hannah Campbell also had 10 rebounds.
Harding County was led by Logan Kautzman with eight points.
Lead-Deadwood is at Newell Tuesday and Harding County hosts Tiospaye Topa.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 57, PHILIP 51: Eighth-grader Olivia Kieffer had 36 points as the Lady Comets held off Philip Saturday.
Rapid City Christian led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 25-21 at halftime and 47-29 in the third. Philip outscored it 22-10 but it wasn't enough. Kayla Clewley kicked in nine points.
Philip was led by Copper Lurz with 15 points.
Christian, 1-0, travels to Douglas Tuesday while Philip, 0-1, hosts Stanley County Thursday.
LITTLE WOUND 81, CROW CREEK 68: Little Wound ran away from Crow Creek in the fourth quarter to move to 1-0 on the season.
The Chieftains led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the Mustangs had a big second quarter and led 39-29 at halftime. That lead was 52-45 at the end of the third quarter, and Little Wound outscored Crow Creek 29-23 in the fourth.
Eva Bull Bear led the way for Little Wound with 25 points, seven steals and 14 rebounds. Sophia Hatten had 12 points.
Rozee Drapeau had 37 points for the Chieftains
Both teams are next in action at the Lakota Nation Invitational Wednesday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 56, DUPREE 25: New Underwood improved to 2-0 on the season as the Tigers rolled through Dupree.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led the way with 28 points and 13 rebounds for New Underwood. Lexi Ballard had 14 points and Avery Heinert had 11 rebounds.
Dupree was led by Marlene Woodward who had 13 points.
New Underwood led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-10 at halftime. The lead was up to 40-18 at the end of the third quarter and Tigers outscored Dupree 16-7.
New Underwood travels to Hill City Thursday while Dupree, 1-1, travels to Lemmon Tuesday.
STURGIS 46, PIERRE 45: The Scoopers got two free throws from Olivia Jolley with 6.9 seconds left to put them over the top of Pierre Saturday.
Loralee Stock led all scorers with 19. Gwyneth Simmons also had nine for Sturgis and Jolley had eight. Pierre was led by Mack Rath who had 15 and Emily Mikkelsen had 11.
The Scoopers led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime. The Govs retook the lead at 29-27 at the end of the third quarter and Sturgis outscored Pierre in the fourth 19-16.
The Scoopers, 2-0, will host Belle Fourche Tuesday while Pierre, 0-1, travels to Spearfish Saturday.
WALL 54, EDGEMONT 35: The Lady Eagles outscored the Moguls 29-6 in the second half for the win in their season opener in Wall.
Edgemont led 29-25 at halftime.
Cooper McLaughlin led Wall with 16 point and six rebounds, while Mercede Hess added nine points and five rebounds.
No results were available for Edgemont.
Wall is at Jones County Thursday, with Edgemont, 0-2, hosting Morrill, Neb., also Thursday.
BRANDON VALLEY 80, SPEARFISH 29: The Lynx had little trouble with the Spartans Saturday in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 0-2, hosts Aberdeen Central Friday, while Brandon Valley, 2-0, takes on Yankton Thursday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Boys basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 60, PHILIP 20: The Comets had 10 of their 12 players score as they rolled by Philip Saturday.
Zane Schlabach led the way with 11 points, Levi Vanden Bos had 10, Ethan Wipf kicked in eight and David Schmagel also had eight. Philip was led by Jet Jones with nine.
Christian led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 38-11 at halftime. The lead was 47-18 at the end of the third quarter and it outscored the Scotties 13-2 in the fourth quarter.
"I was pleased, we had some balanced scoring," Christian coach Kyle Courtney said. "There’s some things we’ve got to work on but it was a good way to start the season."
The Comets, 1-0, host Lyman Friday while Philip, 0-1, hosts Stanley County Thursday.
LITTLE WOUND 75, CROW CREEK 71: Little Wound overcame a 23-point third quarter deficit to get the win Saturday night.
The Chieftains led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and 44-28 at halftime. That lead was 61-45 in the third quarter, but the Mustangs outscored Crow Creek 30-10 in the fourth quarter.
Tex Janis led the way for Little Wound with 19 points, Riley Cross had 18 and Robert Martin had 12. Crow Creek was led by Trevin and Jayden McBride who both had 22 points.
Little Wound moved to 1-0 on the season and Crow Creek dropped to 0-2. Both teams begin the LNI Wednesday.
RED CLOUD 69, HILL CITY 30: Alejandro Rama scored 34 points to lead the Crusaders to the big win over the Rangers Saturday in their season opener in Hill City.
Red Cloud led 41-16 at halftime.
Taylor Edwards led Hill City, 0-2, with 14 points.
Red Cloud will return to action Wednesday through Saturday in the Lakota Nation Invitational in Rapid City, while Hill City will host New Underwood Thursday.
WALL 59, EDGEMONT 51: The Eagles battled back in the second half to slip past the Moguls Saturday in Wall.
Edgemont led 19-9 at the end of the first period and 27-24 at halftime. Wall took its first lead at 45-42 going into the fourth.
Jacob Bielmaier and Andrew Law both scored 14 points for Wall in its season opener, while Wynn Schaack added 12 points.
Caleb Simons paced the Moguls, 1-1, with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaleb Darrow added 20 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Wall is at Jones County Thursday, while Edgemont hosts Morrill, Neb. Thursday.
BRANDON VALLEY 79, SPEARFISH 35: The Lynx rolled to a big win over the Spartans Saturday in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 0-2, hosts Aberdeen Central Friday, while Brandon Valley, 1-1, takes on Yankton Thursday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
HARDING COUNTY 60, LEAD-DEADWOOD 57: The Ranchers held off Lead-Deadwood for a opening game win.
No other information was made available.
Harding County, 1-0, hosts Tiospaye Topa Tuesday while Lead-Deadwood, 0-2, travels to Newell Tuesday.
THUNDER BASIN 61, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 45: The Wyoming team ran past the Cobblers to close the Energy Classic in Gillette on Saturday.
No other results were made available.
Central, 0-3, hosts Mitchell on Friday.