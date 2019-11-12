The Elk Point-Jefferson volleyball team scored the first upset of the 2019 Class A tournament with a 3-2 win over third-seeded Hill City in a hard-fought SoDak 16 matchup Tuesday night in Pierre.
The Huskies, the 14th-seeded team in the tournament, kicked off the match with a 25-23 victory over the Rangers.
Hill City would battle back in the second to take the set 25-18, before Elk Point-Jefferson regained the lead at 2-1 with a 27-25 win in the third.
The Rangers tied the match with a 25-22 fourth set win, but the Huskies regained the momentum and put the match away with a 15-7 victory in the fifth.
No other information was made available for this match.
With the win, Elk Point-Jefferson (20-12) earned its spot on the state tournament.
Meanwhile, Hill City closed out its season at 28-4.
MADISON 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: Madison punched its ticket to the Class A state tournament with an upset win over Rapid City Christian Tuesday night in Pierre.
The Bulldogs scored the win with victories of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-20.
No other information was made available for these matches.
Madison (23-8) will play in the state tournament starting Nov. 21, while the Comets finish the season at 28-7.
WINNER 3, HAMLIN 1: Winner advanced to the state tournament with a win over Hamlin Tuesday night in Parkston.
The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead with 25-19 and 25-10 wins, before Hamlin took the third set 25-17.
Winner put the match away with a 25-10 victory in the fourth.
No other information was made available for this match.
Winner will play in the state tournament in Rapid City starting Nov. 21.
GROTON AREA 3, PINE RIDGE 0: Groton Area had little trouble in the SoDak 16 as it cruised past Pine Ridge on Tuesday.
The Tigers, 26-7, moved on to the next round of the tournament with scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-13.
The Thorpes closed out the season at 26-5.
Class B
FAITH 3, WHITE RIVER 0: The Longhorns advanced to the Class B state tournament with a straight-set victory over White River in the SoDak 16 Tuesday night in Philip.
Faith took the first set 26-24, before closing it out with a pair of 25-10 victories in the next two.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Longhorns (30-3) will kick off the Class B tournament in Rapid City Nov. 21, while the Tigers finish at 22-11.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 3, KADOKA AREA 0: The Huskies ran past Kadoka Area in a SoDak 16 matchup Tuesday night in Chamberlain.
Bridgewater-Emery opened with a 25-10 win in the first, before putting the match away with 25-19 and 25-23 victories.
No other information was made available for this match.
Kadoka Area closed out the season at 29-7.