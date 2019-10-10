Hill City had lost just two sets all season going into Thursday night's Class 8A regional volleyball battle with Rapid City Christian on the Lady Comets home court.
Rapid City Christian doubled that set loss mark, but it wasn't quite enough as the Rangers remained unbeaten with a thrilling five-set victory.
Rapid City Christian won the first and third sets, 25-20 and 25-21, with Hill City taking the second and fourth sets 25-12 and 25-16. The Rangers had the early edge in the fifth, but the Lady Comets battled back to tie the set at 14-14, before the Rangers scored the final two points for the set and match, 16-14.
"We knew going into the game that it was going to be a battle, so we anticipated having to go multiple sets. They are a really good team," Hill City coach Lindsy Wathen said. "We know a lot of their girls; a lot of them play together in winter and spring in club ball. We knew it was going to be a great game."
With 41 wins between the two teams going into the match, the RCCH gym was filled with electricity throughout, especially going into the fifth set. Fans from both teams rose to their feet and cheered in unison for their team and likely for the volleyball that was played that night.
"We loved the crowd. We had a lot of people here for Hill City and us who came out on a snowy day," Rapid City Christian coach Elizabeth Kieffer said. "It was a great atmosphere and Hill City has a great team."
Down two games to one, the Rangers battled back behind the strong net play of Dale Schrier and Holly Peckosh, forcing the fifth and final set.
Hill City appeared to have much of that momentum, leading by as much as four points, 10-6, before the Lady Comets came back with three kills from junior middle blocker Tori Altstiel and a kill from freshman outside hitter Olivia Kieffer, to tie the match at 12-12.
Schrier had two more kills and Kieffer added a kill along with a Hill City hitting error, and it was anybody's game at 14-all.
The Rangers had the last rally, as a hitting error and kill by senior Emily Siemonsma closed the set and the match.
"It took us digging deep and having a little grit, fighting through it," Wathen said. "It wasn't always pretty at times. But they dug deep and got it done."
At crunch time, Wathen said the Hill City staff told the team to listen to them and do what they said, use the tools that they taught them.
"They executed just like we practiced," she said.
Junior outside hitter Hailey Wathen said they were confident they could get the job done.
"When it got up to 14-14, we just knew we had to beat them; we just had to end it," Hailey Wathen said. "We had to work as a team together. That is something that we are doing this year. Last year we weren't as good working as a team. We just had to calm ourselves down and work in good plays."
A perfect season was on the line by the thinnest of margins, but Lindsy Wathen said that wasn't on their minds Thursday night.
"I have a group of girls who don't have big heads at all. I have to keep them confident," she said. "We try not to think about that; we just take it one game, one match at a time."
Haily Wathen, who had a big all-around game with 10 kills, four blocks, 11 digs and three serving aces, said the matchup with Rapid City Christian was highly anticipated all week. The two teams met a couple of weeks ago in the Belle Fourche tournament where Hill City won in two sets.
"We just wanted to it get over, we had been waiting to beat them all week," Hailey Wathen said. "I just knew we were going to beat them towards the end. We had it in us."
Schrier had a big final two sets for the Rangers and led the way with 15 kills and eight blocks. Abby Siemonsma had 39 assists and four aces, while Holly Peckosh had eight kills and nine blocks. Emily Siemonsma finished with five kills and Marie Peckosh tallied three kills, five digs and three aces.
"It was great for us to be put under pressure tonight and go these multiple sets back and forth, to really prepare for SoDak and hopefully State," Lindsy Wathen said.
For Rapid City Christian, Olivia Kieffer finished with 18 kills, with Altstiel adding 13 kills. Senior Rebecca Morgan had 25 digs and junior Abby Pierce added 23 digs. Junior setter Riley Freeland had 31 assists.
"It was definitely a game of strides up and down for both teams," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "The girls fought hard in that last set. Hill City has a great team and they prevailed."
Despite the loss, the Lady Comets coach said they benefited from the matchup.
"My husband always says that you don't waste a defeat," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "We're not going to waste this defeat, we're going to learn from it. I think we learn more from our trials, even though they are not easy. I think both teams got better because of tonight. We'll go forward."
Hill City, 22-0, will have another tough battle Tuesday when it hosts St. Thomas More, while Rapid City Christian, 20-5, will be at the Douglas tournament Oct. 19.