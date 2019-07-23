Former Rapid City Rush goaltender Adam Carlson signed a two-way contract with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.
As a part of the deal, the Rush traded Carlson’s rights in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) to the Jacksonville IceMen in exchange for defenseman Scott Dornbrook. Dornbrook signed to play for the Rush during the 2019-20 season.
Carlson finished the 2018-19 season with a 21-17-3-3 record in 45 games. He had a 2.91 goals-against average, a 91.6 save percentage and posted four shutouts. His save percentage was 10th best in the ECHL. His 2,601 minutes played were fifth most in the league. Carlson was also called up twice to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.
Dornbrook, a 6-foot-3 and 230-pound defenseman, enters his second professional season when camp opens this fall. He spilt time between the Reading (Pa.) Royals and Jacksonville last season. He finished with one goal, 12 assists and an even plus-minus rating in 39 games in 2018-19.
You have free articles remaining.
Parks returns to Rush
Tyler Parks re-signed with the Rapid City Rush and will return for his second season with the ECHL club.
Parks spent all of the 2018-19 season with the Rush. the 6-foot-7, 230-pount netminder went 5-9-2-0 in 20 games between the pipes. He finished with a team-best 2,68 goals-against average and 91.9 save percentage.