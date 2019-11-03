Tulsa got goals from Miles Liberati and Ryan Tesink in the final from to lift the Oilers to a 4-2 win over the Rapid City Rush on Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
The game was deadlocked at 2-2 after two periods and deep into the third when Liberati scored the game-winning goal with one minute to go in the game when the puck took an unusual bounce off a corner support piece and ended up in open ice in front of Rush goalie Tyler Parks. Assists on Liberati’s goal went to Dakota Joshua and Cam Knight.
Twenty-one seconds later Tesink, who had a three-point game, scored unassisted to run the Oilers lead to 4-2.
The Rush weren’t able to score in the late going, despite pulling goalie Tyler Parks so Rapid City could play at a man-advantage.
Playing for the third time in as many nights, the Rush took a 1-0 lead when Dexter Dancs scored at the 6:39 mark of the first period. Alex Rauter and Richard Coybe assisted on Dancs counter.
The Oilers tied the game at 1-all with 5:17 left in the first period when Steven Kaunisto scored, with Mike McKee and Tesink assisting.
Rapid City regained the lead early in the second period when Giovanni Liore scored an even-strength unassisted 2:36 into the period. Tulsa came right back and tied the game at 2-2 two minutes later when Ian McNulty scored an even-strength goal. Tesink and J.J. Piccinich assisted on McNulty’s goal.
The game remained tied until Liberti and Tesink scored at the 19:00 and 19:36 marks of the final period.
The Rush outshot the Oilers 42-29 and didn’t score a goal on three man-advantage situations. Tulsa finished the game 0 for 5 on the power play.
Parks suffered his first regulation loss of the season in just his sixth start, stopping 38 of 41 shots in the defeat (3-1-2-0).
Rapid City (5-3-2-0) returns to action on Wednesday when the Rush open a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads (7-1-2-0). Wednesday’s game starts at 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City, now with 12 points on the season, and Idaho, which leads the Mountain Division with 16 points, play again on Friday and Saturday, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.