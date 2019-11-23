All good things must end. Well, you would think so though for the Rapid City Rush it won’t be on home ice for a couple of weeks Rush remained unbeaten defeating the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 and extending a franchise record with the team’s eight consecutive victory on home ice at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena to open the season.
The Oilers served as the snake-bitten foe once more dropping the teams seventh of eight games played with the Rush this season.
For the 11th time in 17 games the Rush struck first a Tulsa penalty 5:33 into the period sent the Rush power play unit on to the ice. And after a scrum along the boards, Tyler Coulter, the hero of last night’s Rush with the game winner in overtime, poked the puck free, found an open route to the low slot and lit the lamp with a backhander to the stick side of Oiler goalie Olle Erickson.
“It was a great battle by Gio (Giovanni Fiore) down on the board, and when it came to me in the corner, I saw Quenneville in front of the net,” Coulter said. “Apparently their D man thought Peter was a bigger threat so he just gave me a little room and I went to the net and put it in top corner.”
The goal was Coulter’s sixth of the year assisted by Peter Quenneville and Myles McGurty.
Quenneville has been a point-scoring machine in recent games as the assist was the fifth consecutive game that the five-year veteran has tallied a point (4 goals, 5 assists). Quenneville came into Saturday’s game tied for the league in scoring and the league leader in assists (16).
The Rush let a golden opportunity to add a second goal to the advantage two and a half minutes later Tulsa drew even at 1-1 when Ryan Tesink drew a five-minute major with an illegal check to the head. Though the Rush did put four pucks on goal, none found net.
A Rush chance wasted; Tulsa drew even with 3:33 remaining in the period on a goal by Danny Moynihan off a nifty centering pass from Robby Jackson on a 2-on-1.
The Rush grabbed a 2-1 advantage at the 14:36 mark of the second period. Not surprisingly perhaps courtesy of Peter Quenneville who continuing his recent “when you’re hot, you hot” steak, found a loose puck and threw it toward the net from a sharp angle and the puck sailed under the crossbar.
The goal was Quenneville’s 8th of the season and 25th point. Defensemen Josh Elmes ((2) and Brandon Fehd (1st point of the year) earned helpers on the goal.
“I just came around the net and Gio through a puck down to me and I caught it and I was looking to the slot to find somebody and I didn’t have any options so I tried to throw one high on net and it seemed to find it’s way in,” Quenneville said while discussing his goal and the team’s amazing success at home. “When you are on the road as long as we are it feels good to be back home and get in your routine and rhythm, and have the best fans in the league so its fun to get back here and feed off the energy in the building. I think we had the largest crowd of the season tonight so that was good and hope it continues when we get back.”
Tyler Coulter gave the Rush a two-goal cushion later in the second period with his second goal of the game on a nifty play with at the 14:24 mark of the period.
“It was such an amazing pass from (Brennan) Saulnier. I couldn’t miss on that chance or Brennan would have been mad at me,” Coulter said of his no-look backhander.
The third frame was a period of living dangerously for the Rush Heading into the third period up 3-1, the Rush were best reminded of a similar scoreboard on Friday night. With the notable difference that the Tulsa held the 3-1 advantage. Until 20 minutes and an overtime period later when the Rush skated off with a 4-3 win.
“There was still a lot of confidence on our team,” Coulter said. “We’ve been in that position enough times this season that we know to get in front of pucks and start blocking stuff and chip it out to the red line. We know how to win hockey games in that dressing room.”
A Rush penalty followed 30 seconds later by a Tulsa penalty setup some 4-on-4 hockey and the Oilers capitalized with Brent Gates Jr. unleashed a blast from the face-off circle to the right of Tyler Parks and the puck found net top-shelf, far post to cut the Rush lead to 3-2.
With the outcome likely riding on the next goal, end to end action ensued and while Tulsa once again had the territorial advantage the Rush and Tyler Parks (31/32 saves on the night) withstood the late pressure including a 1:29 second stretch after Tulsa pulled the goalie for a man advantage.
A Tulsa penalty with 07.1 seconds left allowed the Rush to kill off the remaining seconds and complete the three game sweep of Tulsa.
“Coulter and Quenneville were amazing for us tonight,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “They made some big plays for us at critical times. Tulsa is a good hockey team and I though we came out and played them well in the first period and did a good job in the second. And after losing two games to us here, we knew they would put a lot of pressure on us in the third. They like to put shots on goal and Tyler came up with some big saves for us when we needed. He played very well after having sat out a few games.”
The win catapulted the Rush (12-5-2-0) into a four-way tie for the top spot in the ECHL and setup a big three game series against Idaho next Wednesday, Friday and Saturday which is the first time ever that the Rush won’t be home on Turkey day.